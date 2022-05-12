ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biwabik, MN

Biwabik outdoor concert series back to full strength this summer

By JESSE WHITE | MESABI TRIBUNE
 4 days ago

BIWABIK — If you are looking for a relaxing way to spend a nice summer evening outside, listening to or dancing to music, and just generally enjoying the sights and sounds of small town America, then look no further than Biwabik.

“Music in the Park” in Biwabik, presented by the Biwabik Area Civic Association (BACA), is back for its 9th year this summer, featuring a variety of musical acts every other Thursday (and one Wednesday) starting in June.

And organizers are excited to be back to a full schedule in 2022 after limited performances the last two years due to COVID-19.

“When COVID hit, we decided to continue, since it is an outdoor event, but just one concert a month. We had a limited audience, but it was still a success,” said Pat Holmstrom, half of the duo responsible for the concert series. “Now we have (music) every other Thursday.”

Nine years ago, Holmstrom, along with Paula Mackey, saw an ad for a similar type of event in another local town and decided they’d like to do something like it in Biwabik.

“We saw in the newspaper that Cook was doing this event. I called the gals in charge and met with them. Loved the idea, so we began to do the same,” Holmstrom said. “We have a beautiful city park with shade trees and ideal places to have bands set up. The perfect venue.”

Holmstrom said she and Mackey, who owns Laurentian Realty, are a committee of two, backed by the BACA.

“Funding the concerts is sometimes challenging especially when the bands are a distance away,” she said. “Funding comes from the BACA, but Honk the Moose ‘passes the bucket’ during the performances. The elderly and the kids especially love to see Honk and the donations roll in.”

The concerts are also funded by various fundraisers, Holmstrom said.

This year’s lineup features a wide variety of musical acts and performers including:

Rock band Iron Range Funk Machine on Thursday, June 9; country act Jitters Plus on Thursday, June 23; bluegrass music by Freemen Bluegrass Band on Thursday, July 7; country duo Cowboy Angel Blue on Wednesday, July 20; rock artists Loose Change on Thursday, Aug 4; and Polka music by the Chmielewski Funtime Band on Thursday, Aug. 18.

All shows are free to the public and run from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Organizers suggest bringing a chair, but note that food is available for purchase.

“Since our area has many polka fans, we always try to get polka bands. They are getting more and more difficult to find. However, we try to get a variety — rock, country, Bluegrass and polka. Something for everyone,” Holmstrom said. “It's amazing to see the different people who show up for the different music — the polka people, country people and the young people for the rock music.”

Holmstrom said a lot of the attendees are locals, who love to take in the free show while enjoying a grilled burger by the Biwabik Fire Department, the Knights of Columbus, or local churches cooking them.

But quite a few people travel from around the area to take in a night of music in an ideal venue as well.

“Our numbers are outstanding. We've had as many as 300 people and never under 100. Luckily we have our city pavilion to use in case of rain, and that's not so bad, people will dance inside,” Holmstrom said. “It's worth the (trip) to Biwabik. Meeting new friends and visiting with old friends. Paula and I always maintain that this is to build community spirit as you listen to your favorite tunes.”

She also said that keeping the concert series going during the pandemic was helpful to local Biwabik businesses that were struggling with fewer people out and about because of the restrictions that came with COVID-19.

“Bringing people into town helps to boost more businesses. Even if it's just gas or a few items from the grocery store,” she said.

For more information see www.biwabik.org.

