HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania Capital Star is reporting… Hundreds of advocates took to the Pennsylvania Capitol steps on Saturday, reacting to a leaked draft opinion showing that the U.S. Supreme Court is seemingly poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion. With “bans off our bodies” as their rallying cry, organizers and lawmakers urged Pennsylvanians to voice opposition to a series of proposed restrictions on abortion circulating the Republican-controlled General Assembly, and vote in the current election cycle.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO