14-Year-Old Charged For Bringing Gun To St. Andrews Middle School

A 32-year-old man is under arrest for a stabbing at the Speedway Gas Station in the village of Palmyra. It happened during and argument Saturday night. New York State Police say Martin Hillenbrand had been confronted by a 17-year-old boy for leaving two small children unattended in his vehicle. Police say the teen hit Hillenbrand in the face, and there was a struggle on the floor. That's when troopers say Hillenbrand stabbed the teen in the thigh and abdomen with a folding knife. The teen was flown to Strong in stable condition. Hillenbrand was arrested for assault, endangering a child, and a weapon charge.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 4 HOURS AGO