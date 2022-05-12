ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, SC

14-Year-Old Charged For Bringing Gun To St. Andrews Middle School

iheart.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Richland County, SC)-- A 14-year-old student is facing charges after allegedly bringing a gun to a...

wvoc.iheart.com

Comments / 1

Related
iheart.com

Six-Year-Old Killed In Orangeburg County Drive-By Shooting

(Orangeburg County, SC)- A six-year-old is dead after a drive-by shooting in Orangeburg County. It happened late Friday night when a vehicle drove past a Woodford residence and opened fire. Police say the child was struck by the gunfire and killed. If anyone has information, they're asked to call the...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Sumter Police are investigating a shooting at Broad Street

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place at Broad River Road. May 15, around 5 a.m., the victim was leaving an IHOP with his girlfriend when an unidentified man appeared. The victim and the man began to fight when the suspect pulled...
SUMTER, SC
iheart.com

Police: Man Stabbed Teen Who Confronted Him For Leaving Kids in Car

A 32-year-old man is under arrest for a stabbing at the Speedway Gas Station in the village of Palmyra. It happened during and argument Saturday night. New York State Police say Martin Hillenbrand had been confronted by a 17-year-old boy for leaving two small children unattended in his vehicle. Police say the teen hit Hillenbrand in the face, and there was a struggle on the floor. That's when troopers say Hillenbrand stabbed the teen in the thigh and abdomen with a folding knife. The teen was flown to Strong in stable condition. Hillenbrand was arrested for assault, endangering a child, and a weapon charge.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WLTX.com

Aiken murder suspect turns up in Columbia-area hospital

AIKEN, S.C. — Columbia Police say a man wanted in connection with a murder in August of 2021 has been found and will likely be in police custody - once he is released from the hospital. A spokesperson for the Columbia Police Department said that a man wanted in...
AIKEN, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Richland County, SC
City
Saint Andrews, SC
Richland County, SC
Crime & Safety
WIS-TV

Gaston Police arrest three suspects in burglary case

GASTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Gaston Police Department responded to a residential burglary on May 13. The burglary occurred on the 1300 block of Mack Street and the suspects were caught on camera. According to officials, they recovered stolen property from more than one burglary committed. All three suspects were...
GASTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

Richland County police search for missing man

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the community’s help to find a missing man. Authorities say 63-year-old, Edwin Lee, left his home on Lost Tree Lane yesterday, May 14. He was last seen wearing camo and black jogging pants, a black pull over and hat.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WLTX.com

South Carolina sheriff investigating fire that killed 1.2 million bees

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — A South Carolina sheriff's office is publically asking anyone with details to come forward following a fire that turned out to be highly deadly for one of nature's most important - and imperiled - creatures. Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson announced that a fire that occurred...
HARTSVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Police respond to incident on Dorchester Road

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Multiple police units have responded to a strip mall on Dorchester Road Sunday afternoon. Police have not released information on the nature of the incident. But witnesses reported a large police presence at Forest Hills Plaza in the 7600 block of Dorchester Road. Witnesses also...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Andrews Middle School
News19 WLTX

Campus now secure after possible security threat at White Knoll High School

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — The Lexington County Sheriff's Department says White Knoll High School is now safe following a possible security threat earlier in the day. Authorities confirmed around 12:40 p.m. that student and staff movement at White Knoll High School in the Red Bank area of Lexington County had been restricted due to the suspected threat. Initially, in a 1:30 p.m. update, the sheriff's department said the search for a student associated with the incident was still ongoing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCBD Count on 2

NCPD investigating shooting on Dorchester Rd

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a Sunday shooting in North Charleston. According to North Charleston Police Department, officers responded to reports of a shooting near Warsaw Rd and Dorchester Rd just before 2:00 p.m. One male victim was located. Officers performed life-saving measures and the victim was taken to a nearby hospital […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

DCSO on Ridgeville shooting: “details are sketchy and cooperation has been minimal”

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies are investigating a shooting that happened near Ridgeville early Sunday morning.  Authorities with Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office responded to Campbell Thickett Road around 3 a.m. to investigate a reported shooting.  At 12:30 p.m. Sunday, deputies identified two victims with gunshot wounds.   Both victims are in stable conditions at two […]
RIDGEVILLE, SC
iheart.com

Teacher on paid leave for watching student choked in social media video

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Deer Park Middle School student is facing second-degree assault charges after a video on social media shows him knocking out another student. In the video, shot by another student inside a classroom on Monday, shows the suspect placing the 13-year-old victim in a headlock, dragging him from his desk and then choking him to the point of his passing out. A police report filed with the North Charleston Police Department says the victim was unconscious for one to two minutes.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
News19 WLTX

Missing 5-year-old in Richland County found safe

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department say a missing child has been found safe. Deputies has said around 7:30 p.m. Thursday that the 5-year-old left his home on Brighton Hill Road near Parklane Road. He was seen on a neighbor’s doorbell camera around 4 p.m..
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy