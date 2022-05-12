Cardinals drop baseball doubleheader to Portage Central

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Coldwater’s girls softball team went 2-1 in their invitational tournament on Saturday at the Rotary Softball Complex. They lost to eventual tournament champion Garden City 4-2 in the first game before coming back to beat Grandville 3-1 and Prairie Heights 8-3. Kayla Foster and Rylie Rice had two hits against Garden City. Karlie Knisely and Alexis Bills both had RBI’s.
JACKSON, MI (WTVB) – The Bronson Vikings won the Al Glick Softball Classic Championship on Saturday as they defeated Parma Western 1-0. Lynsey Smith pitched 2 and 2/3 innings of relief to get the win. Haylie Wilson, Brealyn Lasky and Kaylee Wilber each had a hit. Bronson’s game with Springport was canceled due to weather.
READING, MI (WTVB) – The Bronson Vikings defeated Reading 8-0 on Thursday night in a Big 8 Conference make up game which left the Vikings unbeaten in conference play. Winning Pitcher Addison Harris struck out six and allowed just three singles in seven innings of work. Aubree Calloway had...
The Wayland varsity softball team has been exceptionally busy lately, playing 10 games in the last seven days and coach Cheri Ritz’s group will be on the road again Monday for a makeup doubleheader at Grand Rapids Catholic Central. The workhorse Wildcats don’t seem to mind, as they emerged...
CONSTANTINE, MI (WTVB) – The Quincy Orioles edged Kalamazoo Hackett by 15 points to win the girls championship at the Constantine Invitational on Friday night. Quincy finished first with 115 points followed by Hackett with 100 points and Buchanan with 76. Bronson finished seventh in the girls meet. Quincy...
JACKSON, MI (WTVB) – The Bronson Vikings girls softball team opened play in the Al Glick Invitational on Friday by defeating Vandercook Lake 15-0. Lynsey Smith was credited with the win as she struck out five in two innings of work. Jaydn Cary had two hits including a double....
JACKSON, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater girls soccer team lost at Jackson Lumen Christi 3-1 in their final game of Interstate 8 Conference play this season on Thursday night. Anna DeMeester scored the only goal for Coldwater in the second half on a assist from Ezma Machan. The Cardinals...
MARSHALL, MI (WTVB) – Coldwater’s varsity golf team finished tenth out of 13 teams on Friday at the Hillsdale Academy John Matthew Krutsch Memorial Golf Tournament which was held at the Medalist Golf Course north of Marshall. Coldwater had a team score of 379. Waterford United won the...
MENDON, MI (WTVB) – The Union City boys were second while the girls finished third on Friday night at the John Green Mendon Invitational. Centreville won the boys meet with 158 points followed by Union City with 88 and Martin with 78. Union City’s Logan Cole got a pair...
With Michigan’s academic process hampering recruiting, another player chooses to go elsewhere instead of the maize & blue. Dylan Bair: But you actually have a very interesting Big Picture, somewhat in that realm. And IL is obviously deciding where a lot of guys are going, but for Michigan, there is a separate issue that is happening right now with their recruits.
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The school year is winding down and it’s almost time to say goodbye to the Class of 2022. Plans to honor the Coldwater High School seniors next Friday have been announced. A Convocation Assembly should be done sometime around 10:45 a.m.. Seniors will start...
AcademicInfluence.com has updated their list of the top colleges and universities in the U.S., and two Michigan colleges are high up on the list. When it comes to cost, the outlet suggests sticking with an in-state school, explaining “For many students, attending an in-state college or university continues to provide tuition benefits. The cost advantages they receive from attending a school in their state may be the deciding factor in pursuing a college degree. The convenience of a school within driving distance also factors into costs by providing locals with commuting as an alternative to expensive on-campus housing.”
It finally seems like a somewhat normal summer is upon us, and that means plenty of major festivals and other events on the horizon. I love the summer months, largely because there’s so much to do and so many different festivals happening across Michigan. One of Michigan’s biggest rib...
Robert Joseph Vlasic loved his family and his work and devoted his life to making a great home for his wife and five sons, as well as creating opportunities for others as a successful businessman, philanthropist, and lay leader in the Catholic Church. Known for his optimistic spirit and bold and decisive personality, he touched the lives of friends and family with his compassion, loyalty, and generosity. Surrounded by the warmth and love of his family, Robert died peacefully on May 8, 2022 at the home he had shared for many years with his beloved wife, Nancy, who predeceased him in 2016.
LANSING, MI — Remediation projects to clean up polluted properties in Flint, Jackson, Muskegon and elsewhere around Michigan will benefit from $4 million in brownfield grants from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) will use $2 million to conduct...
KALAMAZOO, MI-- Kalamazoo Central students filled Bronson Park alongside blooming flowers and trees Saturday afternoon for photos before heading off to celebrate prom. Couple after couple slowly inched towards the center of the park to take turns posing in their colorful bejeweled outfits. Maneuvering through the crowd in the dresses was a task in itself; sometimes it took whole families to help carry the long or heavy dresses down the sidewalk.
Police Investigation Underway in Michigan Following Shooting that Led to Car CrashScreenshot. Police in Michigan are searching for a suspect involved in a shooting that led to a man crashing his car and later dying.
May 13 (UPI) -- Deborah Berschbach of Royal Oak, Mich., won $500,000 playing the Powerball over Mother's Day weekend. Berschbach told lottery officials that she stopped to buy her winning ticket before heading to a cottage over Mother's Day weekend. Berschbach matched five balls with the numbers 14, 22, 38,...
Nearly 100 years ago, a Grayling woman named Karen Hartwick bought and then donated to the state of Michigan an 8,000-acre parcel containing a rare and precious grove of pristine virgin pine trees. The donation was significant for a woman acting alone at that time, but also considering that Hartwick’s...
