Ocean City, MD

Weather plays the spoiler for beach entertainment events

By Roger Hillis
Delmarva Now | The Daily Times
 4 days ago

The weather system that has been stuck over Delmarva led to concert and festival cancellations last weekend — and some promoters are worried it will put a damper on things in the days ahead, too. However, other venues have opted to simply take the party inside.

In Ocean City, the 36th annual edition of Springfest last weekend was impacted by the wind and rain, and classic-rock headliner Starship featuring Mickey Thomas never landed Saturday.

In nearby Berlin, the Ocean Downs Casino had sold rain-or-shine tickets for a planned outdoor concert by Motley Crue frontman Vince Neil last Saturday. Alas, the plug was pulled several hours before show time. Refunds to these various concerts are available at point of purchase.

In Dewey Beach, the kick-off of Love Seed Mama Jump’s Thursday night residency out on the deck of the Rusty Rudder was simply moved to the inside stage. The rock stalwart will play the Rudder each week through Sept. 29, and admission is always free on Thursdays.

In Long Neck, the Paradise Grill saw damage to its recently-planted palm trees and announced the cancellation Monday of a show that was set for this coming weekend. Original rock act Filo Betto had been set to host their CD-release party Saturday, May 14 (after hosting a similar event in Wilmington recently).

Singer-songwriter Chris Lewis and his cohorts from Filo Betto are playing throughout the area on a regular basis, however — including 5 p.m. acoustic sets before Love Seed at the Rudder each Thursday.

Back in Berlin, the town’s annual Ocean 98 Reggae Playday festival was set to take place outside on Main Street from noon to 3 p.m., Saturday, May 14. There is no word yet on the status of the event, which has national reggae performer Joe Samba on tap as headliner.

One of coastal Sussex County’s busiest entertainment venues, the Milton Theatre, will present its Famous in Jersey standup comedy show at 8 p.m. on Friday, May 13. The laughs will be provided by Jennifer Espenshade, Jerrold Benford and Keith Purnell ($13). High-energy country act Triple Rail Turn will take the stage at 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 14 ($27).

Tribute act Double Vision will play a pair of shows paying homage to the classic-rock catalog of Foreigner at the theater Sunday, May 15. Admission is $40 for both the 3 p.m. matinee and the 8 p.m. evening performance.

In summer concert news, the Seacrets nightclub complex in OC has placed tickets on sale for an addition to its annual music series. Country-rock band Shane Smith & the Saints will perform at 9 p.m. on Monday, July 11 ($15).

Tickets are sold out for both nights of Seacrets’ annual double-header by Michael Franti & Spearhead (June 22-23). However, fans can still snag seats for Franti and the group’s show at the Freeman Arts Pavilion in Selbyville, which is set for Tuesday, Aug. 23 ($45, $59).

Email Roger Hillis at rogerhillis@gmail.com

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Weather plays the spoiler for beach entertainment events

