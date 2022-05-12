ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet Salisbury Zoo's newest resident, who will be hanging around in public soon

By Keith Demko, Salisbury Daily Times
 4 days ago

Stop by the Salisbury Zoo soon to meet its newest resident, who will be hanging around and moving ... but very, very slowly.

The zoo recently acquired a female sloth, named Bayou, from the Audubon Zoo. Bayou was born in November 2020. Her parents, Buttercup and Raven, were residents of the Salisbury Zoo until they were transferred to the Audubon Zoo in October 2020.

Bayou is currently in quarantine, but will soon have access to her outdoor exhibit and will be viewable to the public.

The Salisbury Zoo has a long history of exhibiting two-toed sloths, which have two toes on the front feet and three toes on the back feet. They are used to hang upside down from tree branches.

Zoo comings and goings

As the Salisbury Zoo welcomes Bayou, it's also bidding goodbye to its two alligators and a black-necked swan, who will be leaving for their new home in Minnesota.

Big, the alligator, is about 40 years old. She came to the Salisbury zoo in 1982 from a private owner and her exact birthdate is unknown.

Little, the other alligator, is 26 years old and came to the zoo in 1996 from St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park.

Ron, the black-neck swan, will also be moving with the alligators. He came to the Salisbury Zoo in 2011 from the Sacramento Zoo.

Enjoy return of zoo's 'Cast Metal Menagerie'

Due to inclement weather and high winds, the opening and reception for the third “Cast Metal Menagerie” open-air sculpture exhibit at the Salisbury Zoo has been changed to May 18 from 4-6 p.m.

The reception will take place inside the West Gate entrance (Ben’s Red Swings side) of the zoo and artists will be present to talk to guests about their work. The sculptures will remain in the zoo through the summer.

Salisbury University faculty, staff and students will exhibit their works at the Salisbury Zoo from May 18 and will run through the summer. This open-air exhibition can be seen along the trails within the zoo. All work was cast in the new foundry in the 3D Arts Center at Salisbury University.

This open-air exhibition is free and open to the public during regular zoo hours.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Meet Salisbury Zoo's newest resident, who will be hanging around in public soon

