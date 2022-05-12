ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Pittsburgh

Westmoreland County Sheriff says he sent deputies to Trump rally despite being told not to

By CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MiHZ7_0fbPnyjT00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cdReZ_0fbPnyjT00
Westmoreland County Sheriff talks Trump Rally 00:27

GREENSBURG (KDKA) - The Westmoreland County Sheriff said he is setting the record straight.

Sheriff James Albert said he sent eight deputies to work last week's Trump rally, despite county leaders telling him not to.

Albert said the county solicitor and human resources director were wrong in telling him the county would not provide liability coverage to the deputies.

Albert says he checked with the Pa. Sheriffs Association and others who told him his deputies would have liability coverage as all other sherrifs departments do.

Comments / 17

Guest
3d ago

So the sheriff just disobeys direct orders from his superiors? Does that mean his deputies can do the same? Does he get to keep his job? Would the deputies?

Reply(7)
6
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Memorial softball tournament held for Jefferson Hills police officer killed in DUI crash

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A memorial softball game was held on Sunday in Washington County to honor a police officer who died in the line of duty.Jefferson Hills police officer Dale Provins, Jr. was killed on duty in 2020 by a drunk driver.This was the second year for the event, and his family says they are grateful for the support of the community.Proceeds from the tournament benefited the endowed Dale Provins Memorial Scholarship at California University of Pennsylvania.
JEFFERSON HILLS, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Lower Burrell police: Apollo man fatally shot wife at U-Haul facility after accusing her of cheating

An Apollo man is charged with fatally shooting his wife at a Lower Burrell U-Haul storage facility after accusing her of cheating on him, authorities said. Alfred Keith Steele, 42, had blood on his shoes and pants when he turned himself in to state police at the Kiski Valley barracks Saturday morning. He told authorities he had “just shot and killed” his wife, Kelly Steele, with a gun stored at the facility, according to a criminal complaint filed by Lower Burrell police.
LOWER BURRELL, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man killed during hit-and-run in McKeesport

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man is dead after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Allegheny County.The accident happened on Fifth Avenue at Lincoln Way in McKeesport on Saturday at 11 p.m.Police said first responders found a 22-year-old man, who was taken to a local hospital where he died. The victim was identified as John May. Police said the 19-year-old driver fled the scene and was later located by police in Turtle Creek."Homicide detectives initiated an investigation and the findings will be sent to the district attorney's office for a charging determination," police said in a release.
MCKEESPORT, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

State police arrest Mercer County man charged with attempted homicide

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — State police have arrested a wanted man charged with attempted homicide. State police say John Barlow, of Grove City, has been charged with attempted criminal homicide.He was wanted after trying to hit a state trooper on Sunday in Liberty Township with his vehicle. Troopers said they shot at him. Law enforcement responded to Brent Road in Mercer County to issue an arrest warrant on Barlow, who drove away in his vehicle when officers arrived around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, according to a state police release.Police said they began a vehicle pursuit but called it off after Barlow went into "rough terrain," according to the release. Police searched on foot and later found Barlow sitting in his vehicle.Barlow then "drove directly at a trooper," according to police, who then shot at him. He fled the scene but was later arrested at the Slippery Rock Campground. 
MERCER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Law Enforcement#Trump Rally#Kdka#Sheriffs Association
WTAJ

Truck crashes into post office in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Crews had their hands busy Saturday morning after a truck crashed into a post office in Clearfield County. The Grampian Penn Bloom Volunteer Fire Company got a report at about 10:35 a.m. of a vehicle into the post office on Main Street in Grampian Borough. When they arrived on scene they […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Former State Senator and Pittsburgh City Council President Jim Ferlo dies

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A firebrand of a politician, Jim Ferlo has died.Ferlo was a longtime member of Pittsburgh City Council and fought passionately for the causes he believed in.One of those times was when he sat in front of a group of bulldozes when they arrived to tear down the old Syria Mosque.Ferlo served as the President of Pittsburgh City Council from 1994 to 1998 and then moved on to the State Senate in 2003, where he served until 2015."Jim was always somebody who was looking out for people he didn't feel were represented, the poor, the people on the margins of life. Jim was always looking out for those folks," said Allegheny Co. Executive Rich Fitzgerald."But it was from his heart though, that's what he believed. He wasn't afraid to come to Harrisburg and talk to our colleagues who were from different parts of the state and didn't understand what was taking place in urban settings like Pittsburgh," said Pa. Senate Democratic Leader Sen. Jay Costa.Governor Wolf has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in Ferlo's honor.Ferlo was 70 years old and was still active in local Democratic politics.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Upper Burrell police arrest man after girlfriend tells them beating required removal of spleen

Upper Burrell police filed felony charges against a man after his girlfriend told them she needed surgery to remove her spleen after he stomped on her during an argument. Marcus Lamont Obey, 41, of the 400 block of 11th Street in New Kensington, was charged with felony counts of aggravated assault and strangulation along with a count of simple assault, according to court records.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Officials: former PA State Sen. Jim Ferlo dies at 70

Former Pennsylvania State Sen. Jim Ferlo has died at age 70. Ferlo represented the 38th Senatorial District, and served portions of Pittsburgh, as well as parts of Allegheny, Armstrong, and Westmoreland counties from 2003 until 2015. Multiple local leaders took to Twitter to remember the late former senator. Sen. Jay...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Washington County grandma shot, killed while sitting on front porch; 2 warrants issued

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - A Washington County family wants answers after their grandmother was killed right outside of her home. "No one should watch their mother die and I watched my mother die," said Courtney Ellis. Ellis struggled to hold back tears as she talked about her mom, 58-year-old Kristin Barfield. Barfield was sitting on the front porch of her own home in Washington listening to music with her boyfriend when she was shot dead."They drove here and shot and killed my mother. There was no mistaken identity, they killed my mother. They murdered my mother. A mother, a grandmother, a...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

State College man dead after crash on I-99

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A State College man is dead after crashing his vehicle early Saturday morning on Interstate 99, according to a press release by state police. According to the release, Jordan Henry, 22 was driving north on I-99 in Patton Township at 1:54 in the morning when he lost control of his 2003 […]
CBS Pittsburgh

Young man shot to death New Castle; police investigating

NEW CASTLE (KDKA) -- An investigation is underway after a young man was shot to death in Lawrence County.First responders were called out to Bonzo Street just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday in New Castle. The coroner's office was also called to the scene.The victim's name has not been released, but the police chief said he was in his early 20s.Officers from several departments were among those responding to the area.Nearly a dozen police vehicles and crime tape surrounded the scene. KDKA is working to learn more about what led up to the incident.Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
NEW CASTLE, PA
Newswatch 16

Woman sentenced for deadly DUI crash

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A woman from Lackawanna County will spend up to four years in prison for causing a deadly crash in Luzerne County. That crash happened in November of 2019. Police say Debra Doyle of Scranton was driving the wrong way on the Cross Valley Expressway when...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Police investigating after body found in storage unit

LOWER BURRELL, Pa. — Update 9:15 p.m. - The Westmoreland County District Attorney's office has identified the victim and suspect in what they are saying is a criminal homicide. In the statement, District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli says a woman's body was found at the U-Haul facility on Leechburg Road...
LOWER BURRELL, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
52K+
Followers
27K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy