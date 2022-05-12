Twilight Wish hosts senior fashion show at Pittsburgh retirement community

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Forget New York, Paris, and Milan - the hottest fashion for the spring were on the runway in Pittsburgh.

At the Carson Towers Retirement Community, seniors strutted their stuff on the runway, modeling their own styles to the cheers of their fellow residents.

The event was part of Twilight Wish's "Week of Wishes" which is a national wish-granting event that runs through Saturday.

"We grant wishes to low-income seniors throughout Allegheny County," said Missy Sovak, the director of Twilight Wish. "They are people who have given back throughout their lives and now we are giving back to them and celebrating them."

The organization granted two wishes on Wednesday, in addition to a group wish of a leaf blower for the building.