Lee County, FL

At last: Food truck park coming to Bonita Springs, first one in Lee County

By By Lance Shearer
Naples Daily News
Naples Daily News
 4 days ago

Lee County next year will roll out its first food truck park , and it will be in Bonita Springs.

Project developers and Bonita city officials Tuesday gathered along Old 41 Road near Reynolds Street, directly across from Bonita’s Riverside Park , and broke ground on it.

The food truck park could open in late 2022, but more likely about a year from now, officials said.

“This parcel right here is the catalyst that will start our downtown,” said Bonita Springs city council member Jesse Purdon.

“We’ve been trying for years to get this started. This property sat vacant for way too many years.”

When completed, the project — named Rooftop at Riverside — will house eight independently-owned food trucks , each with their own utilities, and a two-story Old Florida style bar building with seating directly over the sidewalk overlooking Riverside Park.

The property, purchased by the Magnus family from the City of Bonita Springs , will include more than 11,000 square feet of open courtyard space for dining and events; a 4,100-square-foot covered structure with deck and patio space for drinks and dining; 800 square feet of fireside patio dining; a 600-square-foot playground; and a mist wall “to keep us all cool in our warm, sunny Florida summers,” said a news release.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XtPis_0fbPnv5I00

Before the mayor, city council members, and Magnus family members lifted ceremonial shovels of dirt to officially inaugurate the project, co-managing partner Chris Magnus spoke of his family’s goals for the venue.

He also thanked the city government, utilities division, and the Downtown Bonita Springs Alliance for helping make it a reality.

“The city had a great vision for bringing more people and more businesses downtown,” he said. “This has been a paragon of collaboration — the way cities should work.”

“Old 41 is primed and ready to explode,” added Magnus. He declined to give a dollar cost figure for Rooftop at Riverside, but said “right now, we’re staying on budget.”

However, when Magnus Family Investments discussed the project at a 2020 city of Bonita meeting, it estimated it would cost $3 million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35LNIT_0fbPnv5I00

The city approved the plan for the park in October 2020.

Chris Magnus’ father Jim Magnus is the other managing partner for Rooftop at Riverside, LLC, and the family has longtime roots in the area, going back 30 years. The family owns and operates Bonita Storage Inn, Beach Storage, and developed Bonita Plaza on Bonita Beach Road as well as other projects in Lee County and the Sheboygan, Wisconsin, area.

They appear a family operation, as Jim's wife Susie Magnus, Chris' wife Alyssa Magnus, and their four children aged 4 to 9, all swung shovels during the groundbreaking.

Bonita Springs Mayor Rick Steinmeyer , and city council members Purdon, Laura Carr, and Deputy Mayor Mike Gibson also participated, raising gold-painted shovels to inaugurate Rooftop at Riverside.

Chris Magnus said he expects food trucks to rotate through the slots at the facility, with no overlap among their offerings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hJ74q_0fbPnv5I00

“We want variety, kind of a smorgasbord,” he said. “There are so many great food trucks.”

The developers have committed to providing a total of 49 parking spaces for community use on nearby property known as the Lemon Tree lot, which they will improve although the city will maintain ownership.

“This project will create jobs, provide significant tax revenues to the city and county, drive tourism to the Old 41 corridor, and give the City of Bonita Springs a new and fun family concept geared towards community neighborliness,” said Jim Magnus in his proposal to the city.

History of other food truck parks in SWFL

Another food truck park has been proposed in Lee County but doesn't yet have approval.

Fleamasters along Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Fort Myers has proposed a park with as many as 40 vendors parked at the eastern end of the site.

The owner of the property, United Flea Markets of Denver, has been in talks with the city of Fort Myers about the ambitious food truck project.

More on this: Fleamasters in Fort Myers could be neighbor to region's largest food truck park

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xh9Yv_0fbPnv5I00

The city on Monday will hold its second required public hearing on the park during its regular meeting. The hearing is expected to begin around 5:15 p.m. at City Hall, 2200 Second Street.

In Collier County, Celebration Park in 2018 along Bayshore Drive in East Naples.

Since then, the food truck park has drawn thousands to enjoy food and live entertainment but it hasn't been entirely rosy.

Nearby residents earlier this year complained about music being too loud, a hearing ensued and the venue agreed to restrict its volume levels.

While Celebration Park has had some issues, Purdon said, overall it has “worked out great" despite dire predictions before it even opened.

"Now it’s the hot area where everyone wants to be," he added.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: At last: Food truck park coming to Bonita Springs, first one in Lee County

Comments / 1

Naples Daily News

Naples Daily News

