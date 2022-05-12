Girls track and field: Clinton's Sylvia Johansen seeks a big finish in La Crosse before heading for the mountains

CLINTON

Sometimes, it still feels like a dream to Sylvia Johansen.

A bright early summer day in La Crosse, three years ago. Hardly a cloud in the sky. A precocious freshman from small-town Clinton showing her skills before a packed stadium.

A state record. A gold medal. A 15-year old who couldn’t believe what she did.

Johansen, who recently committed to continue her track career at Colorado Mesa University, still can’t quite believe she broke the WIAA Division 2 state-meet record with an 11.95-second 100-meter dash.

“I still don’t think I’ve fully realized what happened that day,” Johansen said. “At the time, I definitely didn’t appreciate the weight it carried, with the record and all that. I didn’t understand that part of it.

“But when I got back there my junior year, I just looked around and said ‘Holy cow, I did that.’ It also set up a lot of expectations for me for the rest of my career. But I wouldn’t trade that day for anything. I’m so proud that I did that. It’s a great memory and I wouldn’t be here today without it.”

On that day, Johansen also placed second in the 200, making a significant impression on the sizable throng that watched her that day.

Sophomore year was a wash, dictated by COVID-19. She made her return to state last season, and again performed admirably. She finished second in the 100 with a time of :12.29, and placed fourth in the 200 with a time of :25.57.

She must get through regionals and sectionals first, but Johansen once again should be a threat to win gold. One thing she won’t have to worry about is her future destination, as she chose NCAA Division II Colorado Mesa after a recent visit.

“Everywhere you look there are mountains,” Johansen said. “And everyone there in Grand Junction was amazing. The people were super nice, and the coach was great about getting to know me not just as an athlete but as a person.”

The Mavericks’ track was recently resurfaced, which brought some extra visitors to campus.

“They have one of the fastest surfaces in the country,” Johansen said. “And by the time I run out there, the entire stadium will be finished. It’s a real high-quality material, and they actually had some Olympians come out and train on it for that reason.”

Johansen said the Mavericks are looking at her as a ‘short sprinter’ at this point—which certainly has been her area of expertise in high school.

“In my initial call with the coach, he said he was looking to add someone for their (400-meter relay) team,” Johansen said. “He said if they added another strong runner for next year, they could very likely have a shot at going to nationals. That interested me, because who doesn’t want to go to nationals? So I’m really excited to hopefully contribute to that.”

Johansen has never focused solely on track, as volleyball and basketball held her interest as well. She will now join one of the top programs in all of NCAA Division II.

“All these really fast girls that I’m competing with at the state level run AAU track,” Johansen said. “I loved the other sports too much to just run year-round. I love track and I love winning, and it’s given me an amazing opportunity in college.”

“But I also think the experience in those other sports has helped me in track. I know I’ll get better, because I’m sure I’ve got some insane training to go through. I’m excited to see what I can do.”

Before the mountains of Colorado get to see Johansen’s best, she hopes to compete in the shadow of the bluffs of La Crosse one final time.