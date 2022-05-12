High school softball: Janesville Craig runs out of gas in doubleheader loss to Beloit Memorial

JANESVILLE

It wasn’t the price of gas that caused a pair of headaches for the Janesville Craig softball team on Wednesday.

It was the empty tank.

The Cougars, in the midst of the busiest week of their season, dropped a Big Eight Conference doubleheader to Beloit Memorial at the Janesville Youth Sports Complex. Craig dropped the first game 4-2 and the second game 4-3.

“We ran out of gas, plain and simple,” Craig coach Kristen Worm said. “We’ve played 27 innings of softball in just over 24 hours, and 34 innings since Monday night. They were exhausted.”

It showed in the Cougars’ play against the Purple Knights. Craig (7-11 overall, 6-9 Big Eight) combined for seven errors in the two games, one day after beating Janesville Parker in a 13-inning thriller.

“I could tell during warmups they weren’t themselves,” Worm said. “We struggled to hit the first game, and in the second we had too many errors again.”

In the opener, Craig was held to five hits, all singles by five different players. The Cougars were held scoreless until scoring two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Bailey Bienema took the pitching loss, working five innings. Venessa Gutierrez hit a double and two singles for the Purple Knights (7-6 Big Eight).

In the second game, Craig tied the game with two runs in the top of the fifth inning, but Beloit scored in the bottom of the sixth and held on to win. Presley Stanley took the pitching loss.

The Cougars aren’t over the hump yet. They are scheduled to play host to Middleton on Thursday and Beloit Turner on Friday, and then return to action Monday and Tuesday with a home game against Milton and a Big Eight game against Madison La Follette.

“We need to regroup and come back ready to play again (Thursday),” Worm said.

First game

BELOIT MEMORIAL 4, CRAIG 2

Beloit 100 011 1 — 4 8 1

Craig 000 000 2 — 2 5 3

Leading hitters—BM: Venessa Gutierrez 3x3 (2B), Chesney Bishop 2x3, Amira Brown 2x3.

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—BM: Delayna Hyser (W, 7-2-2-0-9-0); JC: Bailey Bienema (L, 5-6-2-1-5-1), Bailey Valet (2-3-2-1-2-4).

Second game

BELOIT MEMORIAL 4, CRAIG 3

Craig 001 020 0 — 3 6 4

Beloit 012 001 x — 4 7 1

Leading hitters—BM: Allie Gustafson (2B).

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—JC: Presley Stanley (L, 5-8-4-2-0-2), Bailey Bienema (1-0-0-0-1-0); BM: Emma Middleton (W, 5-5-3-0-4-0), Chesney Bishop (2-1-0-0-0-0).