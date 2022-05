The Fisher Cats coasted to a 9-2 victory recently over the Rockhounds in 21st Ward AAA action. As has been the case for many games this Spring, the game was played under cold, blustery conditions with wind chills dipping into the 30’s. The wintry-like temperatures were more of an issue for the families in attendance, bundled up under blankets and winter attire as the youngsters blithely went about their business.

