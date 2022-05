Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com, Tel (216) 659-0473 Email: editor@clevelandurbannews.com. CLEVELAND, Ohio. After snubbing local Women's March organizers, Planned Parenthood's "Bans Off Our Bodies" marches in Northeast Ohio in Cleveland and elsewhere nationally failed to garner the mass crowd that was expected on Saturday in spite of the corporate-funded group spending thousands upon thousands of dollars for Facebook and other ads for the national initiative. And while a few media outlets covered the event, organizers of Cleveland's rally and march, who did not reside in Cleveland and were from Columbus and Akron, Ohio, got absolutely no pre coverage of the event from Cleveland's mainstream media. (Editor's note: Women's March Cleveland will rally and march on the Saturday in June before the week the U.S. Supreme Court reconvenes to hear a Mississippi case where the court is set to overturn Roe v. Wade and hundreds have already responded on Facebook for the event. Click here to register on Facebook for the open-to-the-public event in June. Click here to register for the event at mobilize us. Since March 8 when the upcoming June event was put on Facebook nearly a thousand people have responded).

