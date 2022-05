Hello, my name is Vince and I have made Aspen my home. Over the past several years, I have witnessed many things that are so good and some bad. Thank you to all that helped the poor of Aspen at the Encampment (Intercept Lot). Thank you so much to the family on the hill overlooking the camp who brought us a hot pot of homemade chicken and dumplings. Thanks to everyone who helped to protect the lives of the locals staying in the camp. Update: The camp ended. With the night shelter closed, some received emergency housing in hotels downvalley. The funding for the hotels dried up and now many of those who lost hotel rooms gathered in an RV and were told to move. In this wealthy county and city there is not one single government building open at night.

ASPEN, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO