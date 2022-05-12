ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Voorhees Township, NJ

Voorhees youth football program, hit by alleged theft, now faces lawsuit

By Jim Walsh, Cherry Hill Courier-Post
Courier Post
Courier Post
 4 days ago

VOORHEES – A youth football league, rocked last year by the alleged theft of more than $75,000, now is facing a court battle over liability for that loss.

A lawsuit against Eastern Junior Vikings Football also contends the league’s directors turned a local football field into an “adult party playground” with the consumption of “alcohol and infused marijuana drinks and edibles … around the children.”

The suit has been brought by Charles Foulke III, a local car dealer described as a league benefactor whose children have participated in EJV’s football and cheer programs for almost two decades.

Among other demands, Foulke wants a state judge to remove EJV’s leadership of Ron Librizzi, Troy Brocco and Danielle Fifthian.

More: Ruling orders new trial for former Franklinville rink operator

More: You're going to start seeing your doctor at the mall. Here's why

The suit also seeks a court order that would require EJV's directors  to “replace missing funds that were stolen … over the past six years.”

And Foulke contends his multiple donations to the program were loans that should be repaid.

Mark Natale, a Cherry Hill attorney for the defendants, said Librizzi, Brocco and Fifthian are parents “who volunteered their time and effort for the benefit of kids in their community.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fuFUC_0fbPlHI000

“Since there is pending litigation, I cannot make any comment other than my clients strenuously deny they were a part of any wrongdoing,” he said.

Foulke's attorney said “he and his wife have spent countless hours volunteering to make the (EJV) experience enjoyable and educational for their children and the other children involved.”

The lawsuit is an effort “to get the organization back on track,” said the lawyer, Laura Ruccolo of Mount Laurel.

Foulke’s suit, filed in state court in Camden in November 2021, came eight months after authorities filed theft charges against EJV’s former president, Jamie L. Russen of Voorhees.

A criminal complaint alleges Russen used EJV debit cards for more than 1,400 personal purchases between July 2016 and March 2021.

An attorney for Russen, Richard Sparaco of Cherry Hill, declined to comment Thursday.

Foulke’s suit contends Librizzi, Brocco and Fifthian should be removed as board members due to multiple violations of EJV’s by-laws.

Among other claims, it says, the board did not hold required meetings “for the sole purpose of wrongfully maintaining control of EJV and hiding financial mismanagement and/or embezzlement."

The suit also asserts the board members failed to maintain EJV’s status as a tax-exempt charity.

It seeks unspecified damages, including payment of Foulke's legal costs.

A state judge in March appointed a receiver to oversee the program while the lawsuit is pending.

Superior Court Judge Steven Polansky also nullified "the appointment or election of any board members" by the defendants in January of this year.

In seeking to dismiss the suit, Natale has argued EJV’s board has no “fiduciary duty“ to Foulke. He also asserts Foulke “cannot prove there was ever a contract to ‘loan’ money and equipment that were in fact donations to the organization."

Foulke’s suit does not specify a value for his donations but says he has funded more than 30 items, including TVs, chairs, a trophy cabinet, and a refrigerator for the snack room.

In a related action, Foulke on April 20 sued Voorhees Township and its elected committee members over the municipality’s alleged refusal to provide a permit for EJV to hold games at a local field.

That suit against the township was settled May 6 in Camden federal court. That allowed EJV to obtain its permit for the field, clearing the way for games this summer, Rucollo said.

Jim Walsh covers public safety, economic development and other beats for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal.

Support local journalism with a subscription.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Voorhees youth football program, hit by alleged theft, now faces lawsuit

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Arrest made in fatal N.J. shooting

A Burlington City man has been charged with killing a Willingboro man as he sat in a parked SUV on Friday night, authorities said. The arrest of Bryant Williams, 35, was announced on Saturday by Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and City of Burlington Police Chief John Fine in a press release.
BURLINGTON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Voorhees Township, NJ
Voorhees Township, NJ
Sports
City
Mount Laurel, NJ
City
Franklinville, NJ
City
Cherry Hill, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Football#American Football#Ejv
Daily Voice

South Jersey Man Arrested In Fatal Camden Shooting: Prosecutor

A 28-year-old man from Camden County has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting last summer, authorities said. Taquan Tingle, of Woodlynne, was charged on Thursday, May 12, with first-degree murder and weapons offenses in connection with the death of Darnell Farrish, 19, of Woodlynne, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay alongside Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez.
CAMDEN, NJ
News 12

Camden County police: Suspect in Myrtle Avenue fire arrested

A resident of the Myrtle Avenue Apartments was arrested and charged with arson on Thursday after the Camden City complex was apparently set ablaze. According to the Camden City Fire Department, they along with the Camden City Police Department responded to the 4000 block of Myrtle Avenue for a fire at the Myrtle Place Apartments early Sunday, May 8. Upon arrival, one of the two-story apartment buildings was fully engulfed in a three-alarm fire. Once the fire was brought under control, 22 residents were safely evacuated and displaced from the building.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
MyChesCo

$20,000 Reward Offered in 2021 Philadelphia Homicide

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department Homicide Unit say that a $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in a May 2021 homicide case. Philadelphia Police are looking to identify the individual, depicted in released surveillance video excerpts, as part...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC New York

Bear Sought After Attack on NJ Woman Heading to Check Mail

Authorities say a woman was taken to a hospital after she was attacked by a black bear as she walked down a New Jersey road to check her mail. The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection said the attack happened at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday on a farm lane in Lafayette Township. Officials said the 34-year-old woman saw two to three bears and was “involved in a physical encounter with one of them."
LAFAYETTE TOWNSHIP, NJ
PIX11

Missing NJ security guard feared someone following him

Update: Samuel Cedeno was found at a New York hospital on Sunday, his mother told PIX11 News. IRVINGTON, N.J. (PIX11) – The mother of a young New Jersey man who started acting strangely in recent weeks appealed for the public’s help Saturday to find her son, 26-year-old Samuel Cedeno. “His behavior changed. He thought someone […]
NBC Philadelphia

Did You Hear It? Loud Booms Echo Through South Jersey

Residents across South Jersey were awakened to loud booms Sunday, leaving many neighbors wondering what could have caused the early morning noise. Rest assured, there is an answer. The booms are coming from a training operation at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in Burlington County, the Gibbsboro Police Department said in a...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
thenjsentinel.com

FATAL MVC – Malaga section – Franklin Township – Gloucester County

On Friday morning May 13th at 5:44 a.m., Franklin Township Police Department responded to a two vehicle motor vehicle crash on West Boulevard near Delsea Drive involving a pickup truck and a commercial dump truck. Upon arriving on the scene, officers located a male subject entrapped within the pickup truck which had been struck by the dump truck. The driver of the pickup truck succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. At this time, the crash is still under investigation and the name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification to the family. The investigation is being conducted by Officer Austin Theuret. Assisting at the scene was Malaga and Forest Grove Fire Department, Inspira Advanced Life Support and Gloucester County Basic Life Support.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
BreakingAC

Atlantic City gets 20 new full-time officers

Atlantic City has 20 new full-time officers who already have worked the resort’s streets. The men and women were promoted from Special Law Enforcement Officer Class II positions. SLEOs work as officers, but are paid hourly and can only work a certain number of hours. “These 20 young men...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Courier Post

Courier Post

2K+
Followers
1000
Post
246K+
Views
ABOUT

CourierPostOnline.com covers the latest news in South Jersey including Camden, Gloucester & Burlington Counties along with regional coverage of New Jersey.

 http://courierpostonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy