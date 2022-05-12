ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach real estate agent Brandt joins Premier Estate Properties

By Darrell Hofheinz, Palm Beach Daily News
Real estate agent Margit Brandt has joined the Palm Beach sales team at Premier Estate Properties after a stint at Compass Florida .

Brandt sold or put under contract more than $285 million over the past year, according to a statement released by Premier Estate Properties, and had $180 million in sales closed or pending this past January, February and March, according to quarterly sales records. Of the deals Brandt took part in during the past 12 months, more than half have been off-market transactions, the agency said.

Brandt’s track record in Palm Beach “speaks for itself,” said Carmen N. D’Angelo Jr., a principal at family-owned Premier Estate Properties. Brandt possesses, D’Angelo added, “a winning combination of global relationships and local knowledge, which pairs well with her artful negotiating acumen and concierge style.”

Brandt told the Palm Beach Daily News that she was attracted by the agency’s “heavy focus on the South Florida coastal market” and the strong sales records of its agents.

“Premier strikes a great balance between being a locally grown company but also having global reach through their exclusive Christie’s International Real Estate affiliation. This provides all the good bones that come from having localized operations, paired well with international exposure and a far-reaching network — all key ingredients to succeed in this market,” Brandt said.

Brandt made her move to Compass in September from Brown Harris Stevens, where she had been part of the sales team since early 2019.

Brandt in back-to-back deals: New golf-course house sold in April flipped in Palm Beach, deed shows

Her recent transactions include a Palm Beach record-setting deal recorded Monday in which a land trust sold a residence at 219 Brazilian Ave. for a recorded $18.6 million. Brandt represented the buyer, a limited liability company, opposite her new Premier Estate Properties colleague Jim McCann, who was the agency’s first hire when it opened the Palm Beach office in 2018 .

At 219 Brazilian Ave: Condo sells for $18.6 million, a record-setting price in Palm Beach

At 7 Ocean Lane: Development group sells Palm Beach vacant seaside lot for $39 million to another developer

And in February, while still at Compass, Brandt repped the investment group that sold, for a recorded $39 million , a vacant half-acre beachfront lot at 7 Ocean Lane to an entity managed by developer Carl M. Sabatello of Sabatello Cos. Corcoran Group agent Bill Yahn represented Sabatello in the deal.

Premier Estate Properties has other offices in Boca Raton, suburban Boca, Delray Beach, Vero Beach and Fort Lauderdale.

Darrell Hofheinz is a USA TODAY Network of Florida journalist who writes about Palm Beach real estate in his weekly “Beyond the Hedges” column. He welcomes tips about real estate news on the island. Email dhofheinz@pbdailynews.com, call (561) 820-3831 or tweet @PBDN_Hofheinz. Help support our journalism. Subscribe today .

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Palm Beach real estate agent Brandt joins Premier Estate Properties

