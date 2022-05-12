ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s how many South Carolina state-paid workers make 6-figure salaries

By Patrick McCreless
 4 days ago

More than 4,400 people make at least six-figure salaries through the state of South Carolina, government records show.

The employees who make at least $100,000 a year are among more than 25,700 total workers listed by the South Carolina Department of Administration , which catalogs state-paid salaries. The South Carolina Freedom of Information Act provides that all compensation for employees with earnings of $50,000 or more annually may be released.

Before diving into the data, there are a few caveats to the information provided.

Not every job that receives state money is listed in the database. According to the department of administration’s website, the information provided is for employees in full-time equivalent positions in all state agencies, colleges and universities, except those exempt from oversight by Admin’s Division of State Human Resources. Some exempt positions include: administrative law court, the education oversight committee, the legislative audit council, the SC House staff and SC Senate staff.

Compensation information is entered by individual agencies into the Human Resources Information System (HRIS), the state’s legacy personnel information system, or the South Carolina Enterprise Information System

The top-paying jobs

Excluding the few people who make more than $1 million a year, such as Clemson University Head Coach Dabo Swinney, who is set to make $8.5 million this year, the top 25 highest-paid people with six-figure salaries all are in postsecondary education, including the University of South Carolina and Clemson. Also, the top six on the list with six-figure salaries are all athletic coaches.

In fact, most of the top 100 highest-paid on the list are postsecondary jobs, mainly at USC.

James Chadwell , head coach for Coastal Carolina University, is listed at the top of the six-figure range with a $900,000 salary, along with Marcus Satterfield, offensive coordinator for the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Next is Patrick Kelsey, head coach for men’s basketball at the College of Charleston with a $563,750 salary.

Martin Steed , chair for the Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery at the Medical University of South Carolina, is the 25th highest-paid among six-figure salary employees, listed with $368,602 in annual pay.

Higher-paying jobs not in education

Here is a brief list of some of the highest-paying, six-figure state jobs not in education.

  • Geoffrey Berg, chief investment officer for the South Carolina Retirement System Investment Commission — $369,660

  • Dr. James Claytor, psychiatrist for South Carolina Department of Mental Health — $369,240

  • Christy Hall, secretary of transportation for the South Carolina Department of Transportation — $298,000

  • Stephen Gillespie, director of the State Fiscal Accountability Authority — $245,000

  • Peggy Boykin, executive director of the South Carolina Public Employee Benefit Authority — $236,625

  • Justin Powell, deputy secretary for finance and administration at the South Carolina Department of Transportation — $220,371

  • Trey Walker, chief of staff South Carolina governor’s office — $198,383

  • Gov. Henry McMaster — $106,078

