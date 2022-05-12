Residents stunned, happy over city dropping rezoning plan meant to aid industry

VINELAND – An uproar from South Vineland residents over imminent industrial expansion into relatively quiet, pastoral neighborhoods did what such protestations rarely do.

It worked, and then some.

City officials and a private developer are drastically scaling back plans to reclassify a broad swathe of residential and agricultural land, bounded by South Lincoln and Sheridan avenues and Route 55, as suitable for industrial development.

The City Council already is acting on a toned-down replacement ordinance, with buy-in from developer John Ruga. The new direction, which notably leaves zoning on a number of Sheridan Avenue properties intact, is being greeted with amazed relief.

Paul Trivellini, a Sheridan Avenue resident, had drawn up four pages of remarks for what was expected to be a tough public hearing Tuesday night. Never mind, he told council members.

"I was here for the work session last week," said Trivellini, a former city business administrator. "And it seems that many of our concerns have been alleviated by this adjustment."

The turnaround is a remarkable change of heart in good part because it runs counter to decades of municipal development strategy and recent concerns that the city is frustratingly short of usable land.

Vineland has focused major, long-term economic development efforts on areas close to Route 55 interchanges since before those opened in the late 1980s. That's the same growth map followed by every community through which the highway passes.

Ruga has had hearty encouragement and financial backing from the city for his plans. His vision includes a professional-level golf course, for which a final design may come out late this year.

Ruga, via a real estate development company, is deep into a two-phase industrial park project off South Lincoln Avenue, abutting Route 55 at Exit 26. Because of its municipal border location, Millville property owners on Whitaker Avenue also are watching progress there.

The industrial park land was purchased several years ago from the city, which partnered at the time with the Cumberland County Improvement Authority to assist Ruga.

Ruga's principal business, Northeast Precast, is the first tenant. He moved the concrete foundation fabrication operation from Millville and employs more than 500 people here.

The city's reversal on the rezoning plan also is remarkable for how fast it was ordered.

A week ago, the fact that the City Council was a meeting away from acting to adopt the proposed changes had not reached many residents. Mayor Anthony Fanucci contacted the developer to ask him to consider changes.

Some residents came to the meeting Tuesday night unaware the battle essentially was won. Some even stood at the outset to berate officials over the rezoning initiative.

One family, who operate Victoria Farms, had hired legal counsel specializing in land use law to contest the ordinance at the public hearing.

Attorney Raymond Went came to the council and spoke. He admitted that "he came in ready to battle" and was relieved by the news.

"We had a major, major concerns," Went said. "When we first saw the plan, where the zone, the proposed zone, industrial, was being bumped out entirely onto Sheridan Avenue, we were concerned about access, trucks, setback, and the like."

Went added, "And I have to say. I don't think I've ever seen an 85–percent reduction in a proposed ordinance and a revised ordinance like this, in terms of a redevelopment or a rezoning. With that, our major concerns have been alleviated."

By the way, Went said, his clients would be happy to see the golf course get built.

Attorney Michael Fralinger, who has represented Ruga in the project, said the original request to the city would have reclassified about 100 acres. As revised, the plan worked out with the city now affects about 14.5 acres.

Fralinger said Ruga is committed to being a "good neighbor."

"And he has been a good neighbor," Fralinger said. "I don't know if anyone knows Mr. Ruga or not. But Mr. Ruga is almost one-of-a-kind. When he says he's going to do something, he does it.

"The redevelopment of that site?" Fralinger said. "It was longshot to have it done, but it's done. And Northeast Precast is thriving there, and it is just a wonderful business for the city of Vineland. Millville hated to see him go. I'll put it to you that way."

"We're happy to hear that he's made a lot of changes," said Rose Sias, a resident of Whitaker Avenue in Millville. "That helps a lot to understand what's going on now with the properties.

"There's still a lot of major concerns with our neighbors, which is not being brought up tonight," Sias added, raising a question of residents being notified in the future of other potential changes.

Current traffic in that general area — described as heavy and getting worse — also is an issue on the table now. And the traffic concerns residents brought up do not all relate to the Ruga development, current or proposed.

The traffic convergence of Main Road and South Lincoln Avenue at Route 55, and the crossover of Main Road into Millville, is a long-standing problem. The city and the CCIA recently extended Burns Avenue do help address the issues by creating a straight, signalized connection between Main Road and South Lincoln Avenue.

City Supervising Planner Kathie Hicks said the state plans to install traffic signals at the Main Road interchange, possibly as soon as 2023.

Some residents still pressed for answers about whether a large warehouse is planned for the industrial park Ruga owns. City officials did not refute the rumor, nor did Fralinger.

"I would like to mention the elephant in the room, which is the Amazon warehouse that no one is mentioning this evening," Covered Bridge Road resident Lucy Brandt said. "I want to know if that’s gone away as an idea, to put a warehouse right in our midst.

"On Covered Bridge Road, we try to take walks at night and the speeding cars place us in danger already," Brandt said. "We don’t mind the farm tractors and that kind of thing, because we bought into that when we lived on that road."

"I am not even sure if a warehouse is permitted there," city Solicitor Richard Tonetta said. "But whatever is legally permitted there could have been built 10 years ago. It can be used to build today. I don’t know what that is."

Dominick Carpani, a Pennsylvania Avenue resident, agreed with other speakers that roads in the area have seen a scary increase in the volume of traffic and types of vehicles.

Carpani said residents want to know the full picture of what may be coming to their neighborhoods.

"The bottom line is the ‘unknown’ is what the problem is," Carpani said. "You’re putting a Band-Aid on it, and helping some people out, reassuring them a big industrial park isn’t going to be right in their backyard. But what is the ultimate goal? That’s what I want to know."

