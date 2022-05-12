ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, IN

What we've learned: Morgan County baseball teams gearing up for a run at sectionals

 4 days ago
We're a little past the halfway point of the baseball season and local teams are gearing up for the post-season tournament. Here's a look at what we've learned about Martinsville, Mooresville and Monrovia thus far.

Martinsville battling mid-season struggles

After jumping out to a 7-3 start, things have slowed down for the Artesians in the latter half of the season.

The team has won just two games in a little over two weeks, dropping eight of 10, which includes a streak of six straight. It seems multiple factors have played a role in the slide.

For starters, losing senior leader Levi Suter to injury has been something that's greatly impacted the Artesians pitching core. In four games, Suter was having a career season, pitching with a 1.31 ERA, striking out 16 while only allowing only seven hits and six runs.

Fortunately, the Artesians have Kevin Reed (67 strikes) and Andrew Payton (24 strikes), who've been a formidable duo on the mound this season with a combined 2.08 ERA. But there's no question the role Suter's absence has played.

Then there's the sudden slowdown of offense, the key reason for the slide. Up until April 22, Martinsville was averaging 6.4 runs per game while holding opponents to 4.3. Take away an 18-6 loss to Gibson Southern early in the season and that average drops to 2.8.

However, in all games since April 22, the Artesians are only scoring four runs per game while allowing opponents to score 8.3.

Given their explosive start to the season, Martinsville built some real estate in the win-loss column. At an even 11-11 and with six games left, there's still plenty of time for Martinsville to turn it around before sectionals begin. Perhaps a recent 1-0 victory over Decatur Central provides a boost.

Mooresville keeps on rolling

Expected or not, the one-loss Mooresville Pioneers have ascended to become one of the best teams in Class 4A, and the state, for that matter. It's taken a little old school ball to get there.

Despite losing two division-I seniors in its pitching core going into this season, the Pioneers have maintained excellent play from the mound, possessing a team ERA of 1.76. They've tossed 147 strikes, with Nick Wiley having the most at 37. Hogan Denny has still yet to allow a run in 19 innings pitched.

The Pioneers have a minimal 15 errors, which equates to .75 a game, and a total of 392 putouts making for a fielding percentage of .972. What's more is they've only allowed 51 runs (2.6 per game) in 2022.

On the flip side, Wiley has had a season to remember, guiding the Pioneers with his senior leadership. He bats a team high .453, and has the most RBIs (30), doubles (10) and home runs (7). But it's not been all him.

As a unit, Mooresville bats a solid .282 averaging 6.7 runs per game. But the defense is what powers this Pioneers squad. Having that plus-4.1 scoring advantage helps too.

Looking every bit of a tournament threat, Mooresville will be a difficult beat. But if the Pioneers can make it past Franklin in the first round, a potential second round matchup with top ranked Center Grove could turn out to be a classic.

Monrovia still trying to find consistency

The Bulldogs have had their fair share of battles all season. They still have yet to really click as a unit, and with the regular season winding down, they'll need to find a way to do so in a hurry.

Offense really hasn't been an issue. Monrovia has proven capable of playing on that end all season long, batting an impressive .341 thus far. Even the 6.7 runs per game is respectable. But defense has proven to be where the difficulty lies.

The Bulldogs have allowed opposing offenses to score 10 runs per game this season, outweighing the positive contributions on the offensive end. Seven teams have scored in the double figures, two have topped 20.

There's nothing more difficult in baseball than playing a game of catchup. Lowering the number of runs allowed will be critical if the Bulldogs want to enjoy a late season turnaround, especially with a first-round sectional matchup against a great Cascade team looming.

Contact reporter Devin Voss at dvoss@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @DevinVoss23.

