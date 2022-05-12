Born to run: Griffin Worzella latest in family to compete in college track, cross country

The Worzella family seems born to run.

Earlier this year Alina Worzella committed to compete at the Division-I level, joining Valparaiso's track and cross country programs next fall. Now her brother, Griffin Worzella, has followed suit in choosing where he'll pursue his next endeavor.

The senior decided he'll be attending Vincennes University this fall and is set to compete in both cross country and track. The exciting next step is something Worzella already has his eyes set on, especially when it comes to competition.

"I want to see the competition there," Worzella said. "That's at that school, who I face against, basically. I think it'll really help me with my running and improve me a lot when I get to the next level."

Steady climb to the top

Much like his sister Alina, Worzella has crafted an entire high school career based on consistency.

The senior simply competes and does it at a high level. But he's also continued to improve every season. Worzella reached regionals in cross country as a freshman, notching a then personal record of 18:30.0. He followed it up with another trip to regionals his sophomore season.

Worzella made the jump from good to great during his junior year. With each given week, it seemed he was out to beat his personal record. In fact, he set a PR four times in 2020, saving the best for last with a 17:45.3 at regionals (32nd) to advance to semi-state for the first time in his career.

A 17:24.7 finish during his senior campaign at the Columbus North Rick Weinheimer Classic rounded out what turned out to be a career best. Worzella also notched the first two top 10 finishes in his four years as an Artesian.

On the track realm, he's put together five top five finishes, including three in the top three with the 4x800-meter relay team.

But while Worzella is excited to get out and compete for the Trailblazers, it wasn't the only thing that sold him on the school. They also were the right match in the classroom.

"They have the right program for me for what I want to do," Worzella said. "They also have a good running program, too."

Making the next step

Many student-athletes can get wrapped up in their sport, which is fair given the amount of time and dedication it takes to perform at the collegiate level.

While Worzella wants to compete, and improve, to the best of his abilities. He also doesn't want to overlook the fun that comes with being a college student, let alone the enjoyment running brings. It's his goal to live life and learn new things.

"Just to have fun, I know I don't have to be the best right now, I just want to have fun while I'm competing there," Worzella said.

If the steps he's made over the course of his high school career are indicative of what he'll bring at the next level, Worzella is set to have a successful career as a Trailblazer.

