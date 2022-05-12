ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, PA

Student achievements for May 12

By The Daily American
The Daily American
The Daily American
 4 days ago

Cairnbrook Elementary monthly winners

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TEk3F_0fbPkayK00

McDowell at Boswell Lions

Cheyenne McDowell, daughter of Rachel Barnick, Boswell, was selected as the Boswell Lions Senior of the month for May. She is a 12th-grade all honors and college courses student at North Star High School.

She participates in volleyball, musical, Drama Club and Spanish Club. She is in the North Star Outreach, small group leader and leadership team at Crossroads Youth Ministry and FCA. She attends St. Paul's Presbyterian Church.

McDowell plans to get a bachelor's degree in chemistry at Liberty University

Unique learning method

North Star Teacher's Choice Award winners

North Star High School selected its Teacher's Choice Award winners for May. They are Mashayla Harkcom, Emilee Elliott, Tucker Tirko and Will Hemminger.

Mashayla Harkcom is the daughter of Eileen Garlitz, Stoystown. She is in 12th grade.

Emilee Elliott is the daughter of Venessa Elliott and Greg Elliott, Stoystown. She is an 11th grade honors student.

Tucker Tirko is the son of Bill Tirko and Mary Weigle, Stoystown. He is a 10th grade college prep student at North Star. He participates in fire school, wrestling and football.

Will Hemminger is the son of Jenny and Mike Hemminger, Stoystown. He is a ninth grade college prep student who participates in golf.

Griffith is Confluence Lions student

Morgan Griffith, a senior at Turkeyfoot Valley Area High School, was selected as the Confluence Lions Club student of the month for March. She is the daughter of Joshua Griffith.

Morgan was a maple princess for the 75th annual Pennsylvania Maple Festival.

She is involved in many extracurricular activities, including the National Honor Society, National Historical Society, senior class president, student council, STEAM Club, prom committee, Chess Club, and yearbook.

In her free time, she likes to spend quality time with friends and family, spoil her kitten, go on hikes and paint canvases. Upon graduation from high school, she plans to further her education at California University of Pennsylvania where she’ll pursue a bachelor’s degree in plant biology.

Sell is Meyersdale Elks student

Katelyn Sell was selected as the Meyersdale Elks Lodge student of the month for March.

Sell is a senior at Berlin Brothersvalley High School. She enjoys giving time to help others through Girl Scouts, where she earned the Bronze and Silver award, and National Honor Society. She enjoys being in the outdoors by playing high school and travel soccer and running for the high school track team. She received Somerset County honorable mention in soccer.

Sell is a member of the Spanish Club. She sings, dances and plays in her high school musical, band and chorus. She was selected to become a member of the Tri-M Music Honor Society.

At Berlin, Sell was named eighth grade female student of the year and was selected as Berlin January PRIDE student of the month in 11th grade. She is a member of Unity United Church of Christ.

Scrabble tourney winners

NSMS students for April

Bottle Works awards scholarships

The Bottle Works Ethnic Arts Center granted four high school students cash scholarships and classroom art supplies valued at $500 as part of their inaugural Student Works Juried Exhibition.

High school students (grades nine-12) from Bedford, Cambria, Indiana and Somerset counties entered their original artwork in to be judged in the Bottle Works’ first Student Works Juried Art Show. The exhibition showcases the rising artistic talent from around the region. The exhibition spotlights work from Bishop McCort, Chestnut Ridge High School, Conemaugh Valley High School, North Star High School and Windber High School.

“It is our honor to give a platform to these amazing students,” said Melody Tisinger, director of advancement and operation. “It is our mission to continue to provide opportunities for young talents in our area. By hosting exhibitions and events like the Student Works show, lets students know that there is future in creative vocation.”

Each grade received three awards: Best of Grade, Director’s Choice, Honorable Mention. Best of Grade winners received a $500 cash scholarship to be used for art education. Director’s Choice winners received a scholarship to Bottle Works’ educational programming.

Awardees are as follows:

From Somerset County:

  • 11th grade: Director’s Choice — Anna Grandus of North Star High School (Hands)

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

New music festival at Tussey Mountain supports charity

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new music festival hosted by Project 1:37 is coming to Centre County, celebrating life and supporting local charities. ‘Birdie on the Mountain Charity Music Festival’ is happening at Tussey Mountain Resort (301 Bear Meadows Rd, Boalsburg, PA) on Saturday, May 14 from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. featuring 13 […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

73rd District race up for grabs among three Republicans

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — With no Democrat on the Primary ballot, Republican voters in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives 73rd District will pick the presumptive replacement to retiring Rep. Tommy Sankey on Tuesday.  Derek Walker, John Sobel and Dallas Kephart are vying to succeed Sankey in representing the 73rd District, one that encompasses parts of Clearfield and Cambria counties.  […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman hospitalized for stroke

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who is also the leading Democrat in the race for Pennsylvania's open U.S. Senate seat in Tuesday's primary, has been hospitalized for a stroke. Fetterman is being cared for at Lancaster General Hospital. This comes on the heels of several public events that were canceled...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indiana, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Education
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Berlin, PA
Somerset County, PA
Education
State
Indiana State
County
Somerset County, PA
deltanews.tv

Gov. Wolf Calls for $2​,000 payments for Pennsylvanians

Harrisburg, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf called on legislators Friday to fund the PA Opportunity Program, which would send checks of up to $2,000 to millions of Pennsylvanians. Gov. Wolf was joined by Representative Patty Kim at Wesley Union A.M.E. Zion Church in Harrisburg to call on Pennsylvania’s Republican-led General Assembly to finally act to support Pennsylvanians by passing legislation for the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA)-funded $500 million PA Opportunity Program, which would send ​checks of up to $2,000 to ​millions of Pennsylvanians.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pa.gov

Gov. Wolf: New Funding Will Establish Summer Manufacturing Camps, Introduce Students to New Career Options in Pennsylvania

Governor Tom Wolf announced new funding for Nuts, Bolts & Thingamajigs (NBT), a charitable foundation of the Fabricators & Manufacturers Association, International, through Pennsylvania’s Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Program (MTTC) to introduce students to careers in manufacturing through Summer Manufacturing Camps throughout Pennsylvania. “It is vital for Pennsylvania students to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Rooftop concert series happening in Johnstown until October

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new intimate, open-air concern series is launching on the rooftop at the Bottle Works Ethnic Arts Center in Cambria City. Starting May 28, Jackie’s Garden Works is inviting music lovers of all ages to enjoy live performances along with food and drinks provided by Downtown Johnstown’s Stadium Pub & […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
abc27 News

Who’s running for Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Before Pennsylvanians hit the polls on May 17 for the primary election, abc27 has compiled a list of who is running for governor of Pennsylvania. Tuesday, March 15, marked the official day for candidates to hand in their signed petitions to officially add their names to the ballot. Learn more about […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Morgan Griffith
WTAJ

Johnstown rolling out new programs with ARPA funding

JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ)-Multiple new programs are coming to Johnstown residents, businesses, and non-profits with the help of the American Rescue Plan funding. Johnstown received over 30 million dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act. Seven million of those dollars will allocate to these new programs. The City Manager, Ethan Imhoff, said that through multiple hearings […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
Upworthy

Teens fight back against book bans by starting forbidden book club in small Pennsylvania town

As the number of school districts across the country voting to ban books continues to rise, some students are taking matters into their own hands. "It's really problematic because books are the only way that you can be in another person's shoes," 14-year-old Joslyn Diffenbaugh, a self-proclaimed "book nerd," told The Washington Post. The eighth grader, who lives in the small town of Kutztown, Pennsylvania, has read several books that have been banned by school districts across the country, including "The Hate U Give" by Angie Thomas and "All American Boys" by Brendan Kiely and Jason Reynolds.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PhillyBite

Best Lakes in Pennsylvania

Whether you prefer water sports, hiking, or just relaxing by the lake, Pennsylvania lakes are magnificent and scenic. Of Pennsylvania's 2,500 lakes, fifty are glacial, and the rest are man-made. Many are state parks and are maintained by the PA Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. You may want to build a vacation home in the neighboring city to enjoy the scenery and amenities for those with similar interests.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honors Student#High School Musical#Ridge High School#Art Education#Cairnbrook Elementary#The Boswell Lions#North Star High School#Drama Club#Spanish Club#Crossroads Youth Ministry#Fca#St Paul#Presbyterian Church#Liberty University Unique#Confluence Lions Club
skooknews.com

Schuylkill and Carbon County Dive Teams Called to Reservoir near Tamaqua

Schuylkill and Carbon County Dive Teams are responding a reservoir near Tamaqua Saturday morning. Around 8:15am, dive teams from Mahanoy City, Schuylkill Haven, Ryan Township, and Lehighton were called to the Lower Owl Creek Reservoirs along Owl Creek Road between Tamaqua and Coaldale for an SUV in the water. The...
TAMAQUA, PA
abc27.com

Gov. Wolf pushes plan to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents

STROUDSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf continued to push his proposed PA Opportunity Plan that would use American Rescue Plan dollars to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents. Governor Tom Wolf was joined by Representative Patty Kim at Wesley Union A.M.E. Zion Church in Harrisburg calling on...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Education
Place
Berlin, DE
skooknews.com

Stolen SUV Found Submerged in Reservoir near Tamaqua

A vehicle was found submerged in a reservoir near Tamaqua on Saturday morning. Around 8:00am, Saturday, emergency personnel responded to the Lower Owl Creek Reservoir along Owl Creek Road between Tamaqua and Coaldale for a report of a vehicle in the water. The report came in from a man who...
TAMAQUA, PA
The Daily American

The Daily American

745
Followers
858
Post
132K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Somerset, PA from Daily American Online.

 http://dailyamerican.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy