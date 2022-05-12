Student achievements for May 12

Cairnbrook Elementary monthly winners

McDowell at Boswell Lions

Cheyenne McDowell, daughter of Rachel Barnick, Boswell, was selected as the Boswell Lions Senior of the month for May. She is a 12th-grade all honors and college courses student at North Star High School.

She participates in volleyball, musical, Drama Club and Spanish Club. She is in the North Star Outreach, small group leader and leadership team at Crossroads Youth Ministry and FCA. She attends St. Paul's Presbyterian Church.

McDowell plans to get a bachelor's degree in chemistry at Liberty University

Unique learning method

North Star Teacher's Choice Award winners

North Star High School selected its Teacher's Choice Award winners for May. They are Mashayla Harkcom, Emilee Elliott, Tucker Tirko and Will Hemminger.

Mashayla Harkcom is the daughter of Eileen Garlitz, Stoystown. She is in 12th grade.

Emilee Elliott is the daughter of Venessa Elliott and Greg Elliott, Stoystown. She is an 11th grade honors student.

Tucker Tirko is the son of Bill Tirko and Mary Weigle, Stoystown. He is a 10th grade college prep student at North Star. He participates in fire school, wrestling and football.

Will Hemminger is the son of Jenny and Mike Hemminger, Stoystown. He is a ninth grade college prep student who participates in golf.

Griffith is Confluence Lions student

Morgan Griffith, a senior at Turkeyfoot Valley Area High School, was selected as the Confluence Lions Club student of the month for March. She is the daughter of Joshua Griffith.

Morgan was a maple princess for the 75th annual Pennsylvania Maple Festival.

She is involved in many extracurricular activities, including the National Honor Society, National Historical Society, senior class president, student council, STEAM Club, prom committee, Chess Club, and yearbook.

In her free time, she likes to spend quality time with friends and family, spoil her kitten, go on hikes and paint canvases. Upon graduation from high school, she plans to further her education at California University of Pennsylvania where she’ll pursue a bachelor’s degree in plant biology.

Sell is Meyersdale Elks student

Katelyn Sell was selected as the Meyersdale Elks Lodge student of the month for March.

Sell is a senior at Berlin Brothersvalley High School. She enjoys giving time to help others through Girl Scouts, where she earned the Bronze and Silver award, and National Honor Society. She enjoys being in the outdoors by playing high school and travel soccer and running for the high school track team. She received Somerset County honorable mention in soccer.

Sell is a member of the Spanish Club. She sings, dances and plays in her high school musical, band and chorus. She was selected to become a member of the Tri-M Music Honor Society.

At Berlin, Sell was named eighth grade female student of the year and was selected as Berlin January PRIDE student of the month in 11th grade. She is a member of Unity United Church of Christ.

Scrabble tourney winners

NSMS students for April

Bottle Works awards scholarships

The Bottle Works Ethnic Arts Center granted four high school students cash scholarships and classroom art supplies valued at $500 as part of their inaugural Student Works Juried Exhibition.

High school students (grades nine-12) from Bedford, Cambria, Indiana and Somerset counties entered their original artwork in to be judged in the Bottle Works’ first Student Works Juried Art Show. The exhibition showcases the rising artistic talent from around the region. The exhibition spotlights work from Bishop McCort, Chestnut Ridge High School, Conemaugh Valley High School, North Star High School and Windber High School.

“It is our honor to give a platform to these amazing students,” said Melody Tisinger, director of advancement and operation. “It is our mission to continue to provide opportunities for young talents in our area. By hosting exhibitions and events like the Student Works show, lets students know that there is future in creative vocation.”

Each grade received three awards: Best of Grade, Director’s Choice, Honorable Mention. Best of Grade winners received a $500 cash scholarship to be used for art education. Director’s Choice winners received a scholarship to Bottle Works’ educational programming.

Awardees are as follows:

From Somerset County: