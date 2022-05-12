ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset, PA

How this historic Somerset cemetery came to be under new care after more than 130 years.

By Dylan Johnson, The Daily American
 4 days ago
Somerset Borough's oldest and most historic cemetery is now being cared for by a new group after more than 130 years.

Late last year, the Ankeny Square Association handed off stewardship of the Ankeny Square Cemetery to the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies. The association's last four board members — Gretchen Baraniak, Doug Weimer, Jo Ann (Stahl) Balsley and Matt Deal — had been taking care of all of the cemetery's mowing, tree-trimming and upkeep until recently.

"It was a privilege to serve with these people on the board," Weimer said. "They gave a lot of themselves."

According to Weimer, the group had all sorts of challenges over the years, including finding liability insurance, securing funding and warding off ghost hunters.

"The board is an aging board," Weimer said. "We were concerned about the future, but fortunately the community foundation took over financial and custodial duties."

The transfer was a long process that required approvals from local courts and the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General. Now, foundation members will handle all of the funding and upkeep of the borough's oldest cemetery.

Balsley said she was grateful to be a part of the association and show her gratitude to the veterans and family buried there.

“I am so grateful that the community foundation realized the potential of giving Ankeny Square the growth that it needs,” she said.

Balsley also thanked former treasurer Don Meese for his insight and knowledge of the cemetery.

The Ankeny Square Cemetery was set aside as a burial ground and place of worship in 1787 by Ulrich Bruner and was included in Peter Ankeny’s 1789 layout for the south side of a settlement that would become Somerset.

In 1887, St. Paul’s United Church of Christ (Reformed) relocated from the square to the corner of North Edgewood Avenue and West Union Street, a few blocks away. Association members then accepted maintenance of the property. Many of Somerset County’s pioneer families are interred there.

Weimer's great-great-great-grandparents, George and Catherine (Weimer) Pritts, are also among those interred in the historic cemetery grounds.

“Catherine’s father, John Weimer, served at Valley Forge under George Washington and provided my lineage for membership in two historical/hereditary organizations: Sons of the American Revolution and Sons of the Revolution,” Weimer said.

Veterans from every war between the Revolutionary War and the Spanish-American War are buried there.

Baraniak, whose aunts were among the founding members of the association, is also a direct descendant of Peter Ankeny, who donated the land more than two centuries ago.

“I am thrilled the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies will be managing and maintaining this historic landmark for our future generations,” Baraniak said.

To contribute to the new Ankeny Square Cemetery Fund, visit cfalleghenies.org and click "Donate" to search for the fund name.

