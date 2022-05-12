ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset, PA

The yet untold suffragette story — Alice, Flora and friends

 4 days ago

Jen Hurl, archivist, Meyersdale Area Public Library, will present a program at 7:30 p.m. May 23 at the Folk Meeting House in Springs regarding local women involved in the suffragette movement which led to the ratification of the 19th Amendment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KG6NO_0fbPkUcq00

Two of the local women involved in the movement were Alice Kiernan, Somerset, officeholder in the Pennsylvania State Suffragette organization. Kiernan became involved in the suffrage movement in 1913 when she was chosen as an alternate to the National Suffrage Convention in Washington, D.C. By October 1914 she was the district leader of Huntingdon, Bedford, Somerset, Cambria, and Blair counties. By 1916 Kiernan was a state officer and vice president of the executive committee of the Pennsylvania Woman Suffrage Association.

Flora Snyder Black, Meyersdale, founder of the Pennsylvania Farm Women, served as the first president of the local suffragist group. Black was among those who traveled with the Justice Bell throughout Pennsylvania in 1915. It was replica of the Liberty Bell with the words Establish Justice engraved on the bell, its clapper was chained to its side, not to be rung until women were silenced no more.

Admission is free and open to the public and is sponsored by the Springs Historical Society. The program will be presented in the Folk Meeting House on 1711 Springs Road in Springs. For further information contact 814-442-4594 or go to www.springspa.org or Facebook.

The Springs Farmers’ Market will be open for the season Saturdays, May 28 through Sept. 24, hours 8 a.m.–1 p.m.; and the Springs Museum will be open Saturdays, May 28 through September, hours 10 a.m.–noon or by appointment.

