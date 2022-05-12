Round three in Kent-Cambridge series is here today

WORTON — The rubber match of the Kent-Cambridge baseball series will be played here today at 4 p.m. in the opening round of the Class 1A East Region I tournament.

During the regular season, the Vikings (3-15) won at Kent, 20-17, in a game that was called after six innings due to darkness and the Trojans (5-12) returned the favor 12 days later with a 17-3 rout at Cambridge.

While the Trojans are coming off an 8-0 loss at Kent Island in the last game of the regular season May 5, today’s game presents a fresh start.

Everyone is healthy, all the pitchers are available, and coaches and players alike are eager to extend their season.

First-year head coach Jason Conner said the key will be production at the plate throughout the lineup, not just the two or three batters who have consistently contributed.

Also, Conner acknowledged, the Trojans have to minimize their mistakes.

They had one bad inning last week at Kent Island — the five-run second inning — that doomed them.

Conner is cautiously optimistic about today’s matchup.

“We have a talented bunch of kids who have to believe in themselves,” Conner said in a telephone interview Tuesday.

“But we can’t take anyone for granted,” he said. “In high school, at this stage of the season, any team is beatable.”

In addition to Kent and Cambridge, the 1A East Region I includes upper Shore schools Colonel Richardson, North Dorchester and 2021 state runner-up St. Michaels.

Region II consists of Crisfield, Washington, Mardela, Pocomoke and Snow Hill.