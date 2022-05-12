Massey Aerodrome to host fly-in Saturday

MASSEY — Fly in or drive in for the Chili Fiesta Airplane Fly-In at Massey Aerodrome Saturday, May 14.

The free event will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Massey Aerodrome, located at 33541 Maryland Line Road in Massey.

According to a news release, good weather attracts over 100 general aviation aircrafts, including taildraggers, biplanes, antiques and classics to enjoy grassroots aviation. Attendees can see planes land and take off.

Attendees can also share their best chili recipe or covered dish item, if they choose.

For more information, visit masseyaero.org.