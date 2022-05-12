ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Gas prices reach new highs in Ithaca, New York State

rewind1077.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Gas prices have reached new highs in New York. The statewide average this...

rewind1077.com

Comments / 4

Related
rewind1077.com

New record gas prices set nationally, statewide, and locally

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Another record high for gas prices. In Ithaca, prices are up 21 cents since last Monday, setting a new record average high of four dollars, 67 cents. New highs have also been set statewide at four dollars, 76 cents, and nationwide at four dollars 48 cents.
ITHACA, NY
rewind1077.com

Ithaca to host 2022 NYS Special Olympics

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca will host the Special Olympics New York State Summer Games. An official press conference will be held Monday at the Athletics and Events Center at Ithaca College. Nearly 12 hundred athletes and coaches throughout New York will compete in 8 events across 3 local...
ITHACA, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Finally! New Paint Recycling Program Underway in New York State

There's always been two things I never knew how to recycle: batteries and used paint cans. While I recently learned about several battery recycling programs here, paint remained a mystery. Until now,. Recycling Used Paint Cans in New York. The news couldn't have come at a better time, because we...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ithaca, NY
Traffic
City
Ithaca, NY
goldcountrymedia.com

Commentary: Californians trek to upstate New York

Early May in upstate New York, the leaves are just coming out. Not like in Auburn. And in Auburn, the daffodils are done – but not in upstate New York. And everywhere you look in any expanse of grass, the New York dandelions have announced they own this place, yes indeed.
AUBURN, CA
96.1 The Breeze

Severe Weather Threat For New York State

This past week was some fantastic weather across the State of New York. It was the week of weather most everyone was waiting on, considering March and April brought less than stellar weather with a fair amount of rain, snow and cold temperatures. As nice as this past week was,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices
Hot 99.1

New York Mansion Abandoned at Undisclosed Location! Do Not Enter!

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. The pictures you are about to witness are from an undisclosed location in New York State. As you will see, this 7,000 square foot home has been abandoned and there is extensive fire damage. Did the fire prevent them from returning?
REAL ESTATE
WETM 18 News

New York State responds to baby formula shortage

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–Families across the country are having trouble finding formula for their babies, including here in New York State. “This formula crisis is really a problem and it’s especially a problem for really young babies,” explained Pediatrician, Dr. Jim Saperstone. “Only 25-35 % of all moms nurse, so that leaves a lot of babies […]
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsChannel 36

Remembering Derrick Robie: Savona community unveils Derrick J. Robie Memorial Field

SAVONA, N.Y. (WENY) -- It was an emotional Saturday morning in Savona, as the community unveiled the Derrick J. Robie Memorial Field to the Robie family. Derrick Robie was just four years old when his life was taken in 1993. Nearly three decades later, his memory remains alive in the village of Savona. Thanks to the generosity of the community and the hard work of faculty and students at G-S-T BOCES, the community is making sure Derrick is always remembered. A renovated t-ball field, with the statue in his memory looking over the Derrick J. Robie Memorial Field, was unveiled at this morning’s ceremony. The statue now stands before a brand-new flagpole, walkway, and benches, all made possible through community support.
SAVONA, NY
FL Radio Group

Conklin Man Shoots 13 in Buffalo Tops

A shooting occurred in Buffalo Saturday at a Tops Friendly Market. The 18 year old shooter killed ten and wounded three in what is being described as a racially motivated shooting. Payton Gendron, the white gunman from Conklin, shot 11 black people and two white people at the supermarket. Police shot at him; however, a bullet proof vest protected him.
BUFFALO, NY
WETM 18 News

New York State Burn Ban ends May 14th

NEW YORK STATE (WETM)- The annual New York State burn ban is soon coming to an end. The residential brush burn ban ends for the season May 14th, 2022. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner, Basil Seggos, gave a reminder that although the ban is coming to an end “caution is […]
POLITICS
96.1 The Eagle

Identity Unknown: Fishermen Find Body Washed Up on New York Shoreline

New York State Police are investigating whose body was found washed up on a shoreline in a bay area adjacent to Lake Ontario. The grisly discovery was made by fishermen who reported finding the body on Thursday afternoon on the shoreline of Blind Sodus Bay in the town of Wolcott. The small town of approximately 4,500 residents is located in the northeastern corner of Wayne County, approximately 90-minutes from the Utica-area.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WNEP-TV 16

Raid near PA follows supermarket shooting in Buffalo

CONKLIN, N.Y. — Newswatch 16 has learned that an address associated with the alleged shooter in Buffalo is not far from northeastern Pennsylvania; Conklin is right over the New York state line. We saw New York State Police and ATF going in and out of the home in this...
CONKLIN, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Accused shooter's town still shocked following shooting

Police cars lined the streets of an otherwise quiet neighborhood in the small town of Conklin in Broome County Sunday. No one on this block, or anywhere in the Southern Tier, could have ever expected it to house an accused mass shooter. In the days to follow, local leaders say they will be left with nothing but questions.
BROOME COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy