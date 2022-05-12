ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hempfield man: 'Don't give up,' seek help for mental health issues

By Joe Napsha
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrandon Thomas of Hempfield, who has dealt with bipolar and post-traumatic stress disorders and depression for two decades, said it is important for those facing mental health issues not to give up and not to think they are a bad person for what they might have done. “Bad decisions...

Jan Kayhart
4d ago

People that choose to ignore their mental health issues some by refusing help others by not taking their medications cause pain, confusion and sometimes permanent damage to family members. Get help.

Health
