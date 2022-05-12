ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

India lose 1-2 to ATK Mohun Bagan in a practice match

By Mudeet Arora
90min
90min
 4 days ago

The Indian national football team went down to Indian Super League club ATK Mohun Bagan in a practice match at the Salt Lake Stadium on...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Udanta Singh
Person
Sandesh Jhingan
Person
Pritam Kotal
Person
Anirudh Thapa
Person
Sunil Chhetri
Person
Akash Mishra
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afc Cup#Atk#Salt Lake Stadium#Indian Super League#The Blue Tigers#Gokulam Kerala#Afc Cup Group#Atkmohunbaganfc#Indian Football Team#Xi
90min

90min

546
Followers
4K+
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy