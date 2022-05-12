ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Injuries create opportunities, and the Bulldogs could use some rise

By Parrish Alford
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RJpkS_0fbPieZe00
There's been some good and bad for Jackson Fristoe as Mississippi State has re-made its bullpen on the fly this season. MSU Athletics

STARKVILLE

It wasn’t supposed to be this way.

Forget the top-five national ranking at the start.

Preseason attention is about last year and tradition, and Mississippi State is strong in both of those categories.

The early respect was also about the return of one of college baseball’s most dominant pitchers, Landon Sims – and unfortunately for the Bulldogs, Sims was subtracted quickly in 2022.

More misfortunate followed as bullpen arms continued to fall, with Stone Simmons, Brooks Auger and Parker Stinnett all on the shelf.

Even with the injuries, something’s missing with MSU pitching.

Sophomores Simmons and Auger each showed a high degree of competence during their brief time in 2022.

Simmons played COVID baseball at Furman in 2020 before transferring to MSU and posting a 4.81 earned run average in 24 1-3 innings last year.

Auger played his freshman season at Hinds where he had a 2.88 ERA along with 11.73 strikeouts per nine innings.

In short, they showed development, the necessary mental and physical steps to advance their careers and help the Bulldogs compete at accustomed levels.

You don’t subtract guys like this from your pitching staff and not feel it.

Now there are a lot of pitchers on the Mississippi State roster who are getting the ball more often and in situations they might not have thought about in February.

“When you lose somebody it pushes everybody forward. It puts everybody in a different spot. There’s been some adjustment to that. We probably haven’t adjusted as well as we should,” MSU coach Chris Lemonis said.

There’s an expectation for recruiting and for any player brought into the MSU program.

Simmons and Auger showed this expectation in their development.

Freshman designated hitter Hunter Hines has shown it on offense, as has transfer second baseman RJ Yeager.

It’s unrealistic to think that every newcomer will adapt as quickly as Hines and Yeager have, but that’s how elite programs sustain success.

They have notable contributions from players who weren’t in the program the year before.

That’s missing in the MSU bullpen right now.

It’s true the injuries have placed many of these pitchers in unexpected roles, but it falls on them to adapt.

What might have been the second level of relief arms has become the first.

Even if appearances weren’t clearly defined in that way, a healthy staff would have given guys like Jackson Fristoe, KC Hunt and Mikey Tepper time to be coached in bullpen sessions, time to work out some things before going back to the mound.

That’s not the current state of affairs.

However, it’s in times like these that players sometimes rise.

With six SEC games remaining and the postseason in doubt, the Bulldogs could use some rise.

Comments / 0

Related
WDAM-TV

HIGHLIGHTS - South State Championship Baseball/Softball

Sumrall advances to 4A State Title; Seminary forces game 3. Six Run Inning Propels UTSA Past Southern Miss, 8-7 Six Run Inning Propels UTSA Past Southern Miss, 8-7 Crusaders ride 14-game win streak into NAIA Tournament. Updated: May. 12, 2022 at 11:19 PM CDT. |. Crusaders ride 14-game win streak...
SUMRALL, MS
wcbi.com

Shopping Center in Starkville is estimated to open in September

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Get ready to shop until you drop. A new shopping center is under construction on Highway 12 in Starkville. If you’ve been driving through Starkville, you have probably noticed the construction on Highway 12. “It’s called triangle crossing and we refer to it as...
STARKVILLE, MS
WTOK-TV

Meridian dad, son and daughter graduate together at MSU-Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - MSU-Meridian held its spring commencement Thursday. For a trio of Meridian natives, it truly was a family affair. Commandre Cole, his son, Ja’Coby Cole, and daughter, Iesha Gully, all received their diplomas in education. Iesha currently works at Northeast Elementary. Ja’Coby works at Oakland Heights Elementary and Commandre is employed by Northwest Middle School.
MERIDIAN, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Starkville, MS
College Sports
City
Mississippi State, MS
Local
Mississippi Sports
Starkville, MS
Sports
City
Starkville, MS
Local
Mississippi College Sports
travelawaits.com

11 Fabulous Restaurants To Try In Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is one of those cities that you simply cannot ignore. With a resident population of less than 50,000, the number swells by another 15,000 when students are on campus at the University of Southern Mississippi and William Carey University. Camp Shelby, the nation’s largest state-owned training site, is located within a quick drive, and Hattiesburg shares the title of “Birthplace of Rock and Roll” with Clarksdale, Memphis, New Orleans, and Detroit. With its 1964 Freedom Summer Trail, it is an important destination in telling the story of the Civil Rights Movement.
HATTIESBURG, MS
prentissheadlight.com

Local seniors honored at annual Top of Class

Jones College recently hosted WDAM-TV’s annual Top of Class recognition program, honoring the Valedictorian and Salutatorians from 45 high schools in the Pine Belt. Prentiss Christian High School Valedictorian Abigail Burkett and Salutatorian Samuel Broom and Jefferson Davis County High School Valedictorian Jade Barnes and Salutatorian Jordan Hooker participated in this year’s celebration at Jones College.
PRENTISS, MS
wtva.com

Gustnado captured near Tutwiler, Mississippi

TUTWEILER, Miss. (WTVA) - Corey Gee from Tutwiler shot this video of a gustnado. He shot it around 1:40 p.m. on Friday, May 13. According to WTVA Chief Meteorologist Matt Laubhan, a gustnado forms on the leading edge of thunderstorm outflow, the rain-cooled air that spills out of a storm.
TUTWILER, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bulldogs#College Baseball#Msu#Covid#Furman#Era
WJTV 12

Truck hits, downs traffic signal in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A traffic signal was downed at 6th Street and Pine Street in Hattiesburg on Saturday, May 14. Hattiesburg police said a truck traveling on the street hit the traffic signal line. Traffic will be diverted to Hall Avenue and Eastside Avenue. Hattiesburg police are asking drivers to avoid the area until […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WLBT

Mother and daughter graduate from WCU together

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - There is a special bond shared between a mother and her daughter. When the daughter gets old enough, they both can share clothes and shoes. Arniece and Ja’Airra Myers are both set to graduate from William Carey University on May 13th. Ja’Airra followed in her mom’s footsteps and decided to major in elementary education.
HATTIESBURG, MS
wtva.com

Sanitation employee arrested in Starkville for alleged embezzlement

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Police arrested a Starkville sanitation employee for alleged embezzlement. Tyrone Spencer Jr., 26, was arrested on Tuesday, May 3. Police did not share many details about the arrest, but said the investigation began after internal and external complaints. A similar arrest was made on Monday, May...
STARKVILLE, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Mississippi revises eviction law that judge called ‘absurd’

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi is revising its landlord-tenant law to give renters time to gather belongings from a home before being forced to leave. This comes after a federal judge ruled that the previous law was unconstitutional, “unpredictable and absurd.” Republican Gov. Tate Reeves signed the new law April 21, and it took effect […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WJTV 12

4 Smalls Sliders to open in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, May 12, leaders with Smalls Sliders announced that four locations in the Jackson metro area will be built.  The new franchise locations will be owned and operated by Matt Gallagher and son, Zack Gallagher. Matt is also owner of four Walk-On’s restaurants including a top performer in Ridgeland. “The combination […]
JACKSON, MS
breezynews.com

AAA: Gas Prices In Mississippi Now Averaging Almost $4.05

Mississippi has seen a four-cent increase in its average gas price statewide since Friday with each day bringing a new all-time high. AAA says it was just under $4.05 on Saturday. But locally, we’re seeing higher prices. The auto club says gas in Attala County is averaging $4.11 and in Leake County it’s above $4.07. Neshoba County’s average price is $4.05.
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District names new superintendent

STARKVILLE, Miss (WTVA) -- The Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District Board of Trustees voted unanimously to hire Tony McGee as the new superintendent. McGee is currently superintendent of the Scott County School District and served as superintendent at the Kosciusko School District. “Dr. McGee brings a wealth of knowledge and experience...
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Shots fired, one man injured in Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS,Miss. (WCBI)- One person is in the hospital following an afternoon shooting in Columbus. Gunfire rang out on the corner of Brook and Read Drive around 1:45 p.m. A homeowners car was hit by a bullet. Chief Fred Shelton said the investigation is still in the early stages. Officers are...
COLUMBUS, MS
maggrand.com

Wanted Louisiana man on the run after shooting Mississippi police chief

A wanted Louisiana man is currently on the run after he allegedly shot Mississippi Police Chief Lemuel Rutledge on Tuesday, May 10, and a manhunt for the suspected shooter is underway, authorities confirmed on Wednesday. Rutledge, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting, said it occurred just before 10 a.m....
WOODVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi VA announces leadership changes

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, May 13, the Mississippi Veterans Affairs Board (MSVA) announced the resignation of Executive Director Stacey Pickering and Chief of Staff Melissa Wade. Officials said Pickering has decided to retire from state government service, while Wade will pursue other endeavors outside of MSVA. Both have an effective date of July […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Tupelo, MS
11K+
Followers
348
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Comments / 0

Community Policy