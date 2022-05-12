Injuries create opportunities, and the Bulldogs could use some rise

There's been some good and bad for Jackson Fristoe as Mississippi State has re-made its bullpen on the fly this season. MSU Athletics

STARKVILLE

It wasn’t supposed to be this way.

Forget the top-five national ranking at the start.

Preseason attention is about last year and tradition, and Mississippi State is strong in both of those categories.

The early respect was also about the return of one of college baseball’s most dominant pitchers, Landon Sims – and unfortunately for the Bulldogs, Sims was subtracted quickly in 2022.

More misfortunate followed as bullpen arms continued to fall, with Stone Simmons, Brooks Auger and Parker Stinnett all on the shelf.

Even with the injuries, something’s missing with MSU pitching.

Sophomores Simmons and Auger each showed a high degree of competence during their brief time in 2022.

Simmons played COVID baseball at Furman in 2020 before transferring to MSU and posting a 4.81 earned run average in 24 1-3 innings last year.

Auger played his freshman season at Hinds where he had a 2.88 ERA along with 11.73 strikeouts per nine innings.

In short, they showed development, the necessary mental and physical steps to advance their careers and help the Bulldogs compete at accustomed levels.

You don’t subtract guys like this from your pitching staff and not feel it.

Now there are a lot of pitchers on the Mississippi State roster who are getting the ball more often and in situations they might not have thought about in February.

“When you lose somebody it pushes everybody forward. It puts everybody in a different spot. There’s been some adjustment to that. We probably haven’t adjusted as well as we should,” MSU coach Chris Lemonis said.

There’s an expectation for recruiting and for any player brought into the MSU program.

Simmons and Auger showed this expectation in their development.

Freshman designated hitter Hunter Hines has shown it on offense, as has transfer second baseman RJ Yeager.

It’s unrealistic to think that every newcomer will adapt as quickly as Hines and Yeager have, but that’s how elite programs sustain success.

They have notable contributions from players who weren’t in the program the year before.

That’s missing in the MSU bullpen right now.

It’s true the injuries have placed many of these pitchers in unexpected roles, but it falls on them to adapt.

What might have been the second level of relief arms has become the first.

Even if appearances weren’t clearly defined in that way, a healthy staff would have given guys like Jackson Fristoe, KC Hunt and Mikey Tepper time to be coached in bullpen sessions, time to work out some things before going back to the mound.

That’s not the current state of affairs.

However, it’s in times like these that players sometimes rise.

With six SEC games remaining and the postseason in doubt, the Bulldogs could use some rise.