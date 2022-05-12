Fudge is a confection made with ingredients such as butter, sugar, corn syrup, condensed milk, marshmallow creme, vanilla, and chocolate. Nuts can be added as well, as they are today, for it is Nutty Fudge Day! The ingredients are cooked and then beaten until soft, creamy, and smooth. The mixture is then poured into a pan and cut into squares. The end result is a confection with a consistency harder than fondant but softer than most hard candy.

Fudge may have stemmed from tablet, a Scottish confection that is harder, not as rich, and grainier than fudge. In the mid-1800s, the phrase "Oh, fudge" was being used to mean that something was messed up.

Source: Checkiday.com .

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Today is: National Nutty Fudge Day