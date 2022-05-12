ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont, OH

News Briefs: Downtown Fremont plans Cornhole Tournaments

By News-Messenger/News Herald
The News-Messenger
The News-Messenger
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EF0J7_0fbPi44r00

Downtown Fremont plans cornhole tournaments

FREMONT — Downtown Fremont Inc. will be kicking off Front Street Live Cornhole Tournaments June 4.

The other two dates for the cornhole tournaments are July 23 and Aug. 13. All three tournaments will have registration starting at 10 a.m. and games will be 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Front Street between Croghan and Garrison Streets.

This is a free event for spectators. Due to the production delay of the cornhole boards, the first cornhole tournament of 2022 will get underway on June 4. This is a two-person team at $50 per team with double elimination.

To register and pay online go to frontstreetlivecornhole.com or a registration form can be picked up at The Party Starts Here, Fremont Athletic Supply or The Strand Theater and Backstage Lounge. Cash payment  or check and registration form can be submitted to Downtown Fremont Inc. office, 315 Garrison St.

If you sign up for all three tournaments, there is a savings of $15. This is a family fun event with live music. Restaurants and businesses will be open during the event. For further information, call 419-332-8696 or visit Downtown Fremont Inc., 315 Garrison St.

Walleye Festival ride tickets now on sale

PORT CLINTON — Advance ride tickets for the 2022 Main Street Port Clinton Walleye Festival are now on sale. Each ride ticket is $50 and good for the entire Walleye Festival weekend.

The Walleye Festival will run from May 26 to May 30. Ride ticket quantities are limited.  Deadline to purchase advance ride tickets is 5 p.m. May 26. Make checks payable to Main Street Port Clinton. Ride tickets are available at the Port Clinton Chamber/Main Street Port Clinton, 110 Madison St.

Gibsonburg school board to meet Monday

GIBSONBURG — The Gibsonburg Exempted Village School District Board of Education Regular Board meeting will be 5:30 p.m. Monday. The meeting will be open to the public and held in the Board of Education room at Hilfiker Elementary, 301 S. Sunset Ave.

Genealogical society to meet Tuesday

PORT CLINTON — The Ottawa County Genealogical Society will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Ida Rupp Public Library. The speaker will be Jane Crandall and her program will be "Gravestone Carvers and Icons." The public is welcome to attend.

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: News Briefs: Downtown Fremont plans Cornhole Tournaments

Comments / 0

Related
SCDNReports

Central Ohio Kayakers Discover Body

Central Ohio Kayakers Discover BodySCDN Graphics Department. A body was discovered under heavy brush near the Big Walnut Creek on Sunday, May 14, at approximately 8:00 am. The body was found early in the morning by kayakers enjoying the calm waters of Creekside Park.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Hocking County – Update Man Dies After Falling in Conkles Hollow

HOCKING – Emergency crews and a medical helicopter have been dispatched to Hocking county for a person who fell from a cliff into the water around 2:30 pm. According to early reports, Laurelville fire and the Ohio Department of Natural resources are attempting a rope rescue in the area of Conkles Hollow on Big Pine road after a visitor fell off a cliff.
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Port Clinton, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Fremont, OH
Government
City
Gibsonburg, OH
Port Clinton, OH
Government
City
Fremont, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Pedestrian hit, killed along Ohio roadway

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — A pedestrian walking along a roadway in Madison Township was reportedly hit and killed on Saturday evening. Neil Miller, 72, of Lexington was walking on US 42, between the US 30 ramps, at around 9:30 p.m. and entered the northbound lane when a 40-year-old driver in a 2016 Nissan SUV […]
LEXINGTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Briefs#Cornhole Tournaments#Downtown Fremont Inc#The Party Starts Here#The Strand Theater
WTRF- 7News

Pickle festival coming to Ohio

Pickle lovers in Ohio can rejoice because a pickle festival is coming. The ‘Just Dill With It-Pickle Festival’ will happen in Miamisburg, Ohio at Austin Landing Vendors include: Aime’s Gourmet Pickles Brad to Go Chuy’s Dewey’s El Meson Rolling Indulgence 1776 Grill McNasty’s Mr. Boro’s Tavern JA & Sweetummm’s Sophia & Mak’s Caribbean Cuisine Lil’ […]
MIAMISBURG, OH
cleveland19.com

Northeast Ohio weather: Tracking rain and thunder early Monday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Scattered showers and thunder arrive as we head into late evening and into early Monday. Expect showers and storms overnight along with lows in the upper 50s. Monday will feature showers and storms - mainly early - with highs peaking around 70. Under mostly sunny to...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WBTW News13

North Carolina contractor sentenced for taking $48,000 without completing job

TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) — A North Carolina contractor would spend up to 32 months in prison after pleading guilty to elder exploitation. Travis Galloway, 36, was sentenced Monday to 19 to 32 months in prison. According to the Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office, Galloway took $48,000 for contracting services from a 72-year-old victim and never […]
TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, NC
WLWT 5

Ohio humane society seizes 22 German Shepherds living in 'deplorable conditions'

LIMA, Ohio — An Ohio humane society is now taking care of 22 German Shepherd dogs after they were seized from property that they described as "deplorable conditions." The Ohio SPCA & Humane Society said as soon as they arrived at the scene, they knew the seizure was necessary. They removed the 22 dogs from the property and took them to the shelter.
LIMA, OH
Cleveland.com

Gov. Mike DeWine proposes using $85M in federal COVID aid to help young Ohioans enter behavioral-health jobs

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine on Friday announced his administration wants to use $85 million in federal coronavirus funding to provide scholarships and other financial assistance to students seeking to become social workers, therapists, addiction counselors and other behavioral healthcare providers. During a news conference, DeWine and other...
OHIO STATE
The News-Messenger

The News-Messenger

720
Followers
908
Post
58K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fremont News-Messenger is the number one source for Fremont, Sandusky County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

 http://thenews-messenger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy