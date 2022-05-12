Three Worcester universities receive $4.1M from FEMA for COVID testing costs

WORCESTER — Three universities in Worcester received over $4.1 million in reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for the cost of testing students, faculty and staff during the pandemic.

The largest amount of funding went to the College of the Holy Cross at $3,387,116 for providing 96,487 coronavirus tests between January and June 2021, said a FEMA press release.

Holy Cross worked with Evans Medical Foundation, its health care provider, to determine testing eligibility, frequency of testing, as well as "contracting to provide health monitoring for students and staff and purchasing materials such as face masks.

“FEMA is pleased to be able to assist the College of the Holy Cross with these costs,” said FEMA Region 1 Regional Administrator Lori Ehrlich. “Providing resources for our partners on the front lines of the pandemic fight is critical to their success, and our success as a nation.”

The Telegram & Gazette contacted FEMA about other universities in the area that also received funding for COVID-19 testing.

The agency said that Worcester State University and Assumption University also received funding, with Worcester State receiving $628,000 and Assumption receiving $96,326.24 as of May 5.

"It is important to note that this information is fluid and changes monthly," a FEMA spokesperson said. "Most of the entities on your list have grants in process and may receive FEMA funding for eligible costs associated with COVID-19 testing."