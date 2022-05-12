ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bern, NC

City gives first look at addition to City Hall as construction begins for elevator project

By Trevor Dunnell, Sun Journal
Sun Journal
Sun Journal
 4 days ago
After years of delays, the city of New Bern finalized a bid to build an elevator at City Hall and began construction of the project Tuesday afternoon.

New Bern's City Hall has been inaccessible to disabled residents for more than a century since it was built in 1897. Tuesday marks a historic day for the city; the building will have accessibility options for all residents once construction is completed in a year.

The building is not up to code with the Americans with Disabilities Act. However, the addition of the elevator is expected to help it meet some of those standards, according to Tripp Eure of MBF Architects.

MBF Architects was hired in October of 2020 and originally budgeted a $2.16 million cost for the project. The firm will maintain oversight of the project.

On March 22, the city approved a contract with the lowest bidding construction company, Daniels and Daniels, based of out Goldsboro at $3.9 million.

When the bids came in for the City Hall Elevator roject in late February, Daniels and Daniels' bid came in at more than $1 million over budget.

Since then, the New Bern Board of Aldermen voted to remove the "annex" portion from the name of the project but kept the project itself intact.

The exterior of the annex will feature a similar architecture to City Hall. The elevator’s entrance will face Pollock Street and provide access to the first and second floors of City Hall, including the historic courtroom, where quasi-judicial and governmental board meetings and special events are held.

There is also a plan to add office space to the annex, as previously reported by the Sun Journal.

When the budget was approved, the county's inflation rate was listed at 1.7%, according to the consumer price index. In March, inflation had risen to 7.9% and currently sits at 8.4%.

After Eure cited inflation and the cost of building materials as the reason for the high bids, the board voted in favor of financing the project with the total payment over 15 years at a 2.86% interest rate being $4.79 million.

The company began mobilizing its construction efforts last week while the area where the annex will be built was cleared during that time, according to the city.

Some of the historic features of the building were removed in order for construction to begin.

Three flagpoles; the bust of New Bern's founder Christopher de Graffenried; the memorial plaque to James Davis, who established the first printing press in North Carolina; and a landscaping bed were removed. All have been stored for safekeeping and will find new homes in front of City Hall and on the green space along Craven Street.

Reporter Trevor Dunnell can be reached by email at tdunnell@newbernsj.com. Please consider supporting local journalism by signing up for a digital subscription.

