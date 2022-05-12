ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MD

Trojans' tournament journey begins in Cambridge

By Trish McGee
Kent County News
Kent County News
 4 days ago
WORTON — The Trojans travel today to Cambridge to begin their second season, i.e. the Class 1A East Region softball tournament, and a chance to avenge a pair of losses to the Vikings in the 17-game regular season.

Both of Kent County’s losses to Cambridge-South Dorchester, 17-6 at home and 16-9 there, came during the locals’ 0-8 start.

Kent County has improved so much since then, going 4-5 since spring break. One of those wins was a 7-6 white-knuckler against highly regarded Colonel Richardson.

“The team is doing better. I truly see improvement each game. ... Our sticks also are improving and the girls are working to limit errors,” coach Michelle Phillips said in an email. “As long as the team continues to move forward and play as a cohesive team/unit, they will be fine.”

Senior co-captains Sydney Usilton and Kendell Ford are leading by example, Phillips said.

Usilton has been doing almost all of the pitching and also is producing at the plate from the leadoff spot.

Usilton and senior center fielder Bianca Potts are aggressive on the bases and always a stealing threat.

Ford, the starting second baseman, is batting a team-best .537 with a home run and five doubles.

Not far behind is freshman outfielder Kate Cannon, who bats cleanup. She is hitting .518 with two homers, a triple and five doubles.

Junior Caitlyn Price has moved over from third to short to shore up the middle infield. She’s also doing her part at the plate, hitting .404 with a handful of extra-base hits.

In addition to Kent and Cambridge, the 1A East Region I includes upper Shore schools Colonel Richardson, North Dorchester and St. Michaels.

Region II consists of Crisfield, Washington, Mardela, Pocomoke and Snow Hill.

Kent County News

Kent County News

Kent County, MD
Kent County News is a weekly newspaper published in Chestertown, Maryland. The paper is published once a week on Thursday.

