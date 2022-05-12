Germantown Police Department looks to add body cameras

Germantown Police officers could have a new part of their uniform if city leaders approve the upcoming budget.

As part of Germantown’s $201.2 million budget, GPD is looking to add body cameras. Capt. Kevin Simpson said the $183,300 request is the culmination of five years of research by the suburb’s department.

“We got to this point where we felt it was time,” he said. “It further enhances what we do from a technological standpoint.”

The body cameras will compliment GPD’s in-car cameras. Those were installed in 1999 and the city was among the first departments in the area to install the equipment. While the information was once recorded on VHS tapes, the information is now stored in a digital cloud format.

However, the cameras show more.

“We can do things better we can capture information we wouldn’t normally get from an in car camera,” Simpson said. “We’re not changing anything the way we do things with our in car systems we still review those things and look for best practices and way we’ve done things very well and look for ways we can do things better. In this line of work, you’ve constantly got to involve.”

All patrol officers will use body cameras. It’s not clear how others may utilize them, but ideally officers will wear them when interacting with the public.

Germantown is the last of Shelby County departments to implement body cameras, which have become the industry standard.

“We didn’t want to rush out and get the first thing that came out,” Simpson said. “We wanted to make sure we made a good educated decision on how we are going to use them.”

The equipment has also evolved and matured in recent years. For example, picture is clearer than it was when they were first released. Germantown contacted Memphis Police Department to hear the benefits of Axon, but Germantown has not officially selected its vendor as the city budget still needs two more readings. It also reviewed WatchGuard, Getac and LensLock.

After delays and complications, Memphis Police Department began rolling out its body cameras in 2016. Shelby County Sheriff’s Office did the same in 2018. Millington was awarded a grant to help fund body cameras in 2019 and then funded the rest in 2020. Millington’s patrol officers have worn them since early 2021.

Collierville Police Department is phasing in body cameras. Dale Lane, Collierville chief of police, said it is important officers’ actions are “covered by video.” Some cars have dash cameras, but motorcycles are not equipped for vehicle cameras, and those officers wear body cameras. He is hopeful by this time next year all patrol officers wear the video equipment.

Inspector Christ Golden said Bartlett Police Department implemented body cameras about eight years ago for patrol officers, but he noted dash cams have been in cars for about two decades.

Collierville is testing WatchGuard, which is what Bartlett uses.