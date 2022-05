By Mary Hoar, President Emerita Yonkers Historical Society and President Untermyer Performing Arts Council. May 16, 1937: Just as Chief John Reilly was about to address members of the YFD’s Holy Name Society for the first time as the head of the department at their annual communion breakfast, he was called to a fire at the Habirshaw Wire and Cable Company plant! Firefighter John Dempsey, President of the society, also rushed out to the fire; he was Reilly’s chauffer. Neither returned to the breakfast held at Gene’s Restaurant at 33 South Broadway.

