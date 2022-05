Residents of Buffalo, N.Y., are in shock and are grieving after yesterday's mass shooting at a Tops Friendly Market there. Ten people are dead. Three are wounded. A white man is in custody charged with murder. Authorities say he wore body armor during the attack and that he was motivated by racism. Darius Pridgen is the president of the Buffalo Common Council and senior pastor of True Bethel Baptist Church, and he joins us now. Bishop Pridgen, thank you, and we're so sorry about what your community is going through.

