DENTON, Texas – The Marshall softball team rebounded and fought back after a rough start to the day to keep its season going at the Conference USA Tournament. The Herd fell to No. 1 seed Louisiana Tech, 16-8, in the first game and then earned a 10-9 walk-off victory over No. 7 seed Charlotte to advance to day three. Senior Mya Stevenson is now Marshall's all-time home run leader hitting her 59th, and fifth-year senior Katie Adams provided the walk-off base hit.

HUNTINGTON, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO