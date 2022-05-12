ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Future of IVF Post-Roe

By Self-Describes as “Witty”
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the country waits to see whether the Supreme Court will overturn Roe. v Wade, fertility doctors are sounding the alarm about what that could mean for the future of...

Cathy Rosner
1d ago

Let me understand, those who really want to get pregnant and can’t will be effected. Those who get pregnant, by force or otherwise, and can’t / don’t want to carry 9 months will be forced to give birth.

CBS Philly

‘We’re Furious, We’re Stunned’: Pennsylvania Doctors Especially Concerned About Women’s Health If Roe V. Wade Is Overturned

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Abortions are more heavily restricted in Pennsylvania than in New Jersey and Delaware. Doctors and leading medical groups are concerned about access being limited even further. Local Leaders Respond After Report Of Draft Opinion Suggests Supreme Court May Overturn Roe V. Wade The ability to safely end a pregnancy has been a health care option for nearly 50 years. But if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, that option might depend on where you live. Many doctors believe that could be dangerous for women. The sign at Planned Parenthood Center City says “no judgment, just care.” It’s business as usual...
Fox News

Ohio Democrat running for governor tells Chuck Todd government shouldn’t restrict when women can get abortions

Ohio’s Democrat nominee for governor indicated that there should no government restrictions on when a woman can get an abortion during a MSNBC interview on Wednesday. After winning her primary on Tuesday, Nan Whaley, former Mayor of Dayton, will face off against Republican Governor Mike DeWine in Ohio’s gubernatorial election this November. MSNBC anchor Chuck Todd interviewed the Democrat on Wednesday, asking her to weigh in on the Supreme Court possibly overturning Roe v. Wade, and where she drew the line on abortion rights.
OHIO STATE
The Week

What the polls really say about Americans and Roe v. Wade

With the U.S. Supreme Court apparently poised to strike down Roe v. Wade (1973), pro-choicers and pro-lifers have both claimed mainstream support while denouncing their opponents as extremists. Here's everything you need to know:. What do the polls say?. Outside the Supreme Court last week, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) blamed...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Tampa Bay Times

Where do the 64 million babies aborted in the U.S. since ‘Roe’ go for justice? | Column

Chief Justice John Roberts has confirmed the accuracy of a leaked document that revealed an initial majority vote to overturn Roe v. Wade. In that memo, Justice Samuel Alito wrote that the 1973 case overturning restrictive state abortion laws was “egregiously wrong from the start.” So where do the 64 million babies aborted in the U.S. since that historic decision go for justice?
CONGRESS & COURTS
WebMD

When Pot Is Legal, Prescriptions for Pain, Depression, Anxiety and Sleep Drop

WEDNESDAY, April 20, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- When people have legal access to marijuana, they're less likely to take certain prescription drugs, new research suggests. U.S. states where recreational marijuana is legal have seen large drops in the use of prescription drugs for pain, depression, anxiety, sleep, psychosis and seizures, the researchers found.
PHARMACEUTICALS
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH

