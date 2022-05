SAGA Country WPOR and Classic Country WZAN/W268CS (970 AM/101.5 THE OUTLAW)/PORTLAND, ME PD JONATHAN “JR” RUPPEL is departing effective FRIDAY, MAY 27th to join TOWNSQUARE MEDIA as Dir./Content for its LANSING, MI cluster, beginning JUNE 1st. In his new role, he will also serve as PD for Country WITL and Classic Rock WMMQ, with oversight of the cluster’s other four stations as well.

LANSING, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO