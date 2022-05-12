ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Art Hounds recommend photography on the struggle for racial justice

By Emily Bright
mprnews.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCivil rights attorney, activist and Racial Justice Network founder Nekima Levy Armstrong appreciates the work of independent photojournalist KingDemetrius Pendleton, who has long documented social justice demonstrations and events. Levy Armstrong said he’s known on the streets as the Black CNN, “because he’s always there, always...

www.mprnews.org

slpecho.com

Underlying issues with prom

If you’ve ever sat down to watch a teen rom-com, you’re sure to encounter a classic prom scene at least once or twice. From popular films such as “The Kissing Booth” to “10 Things I Hate About You” it’s no surprise that prom is often portrayed as a magical, once-in-a-lifetime evening. Going into my junior year, I’m positive that I was not the only one excited for the experience.
SAINT PAUL, MN
mprnews.org

Banksy show opens in Minneapolis

The images on the walls of the Lighthouse Art Space in Minneapolis are familiar to anyone who has followed the art world in recent years. “They are very recognizable. And, of course, they are audacious,” said Art of Banksy show representative Nick Harkin. He says as a street artist, Banksy has been poking a finger in the eye of things he does not like for a long time.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mprnews.org

Author Kelly Barnhill on her new kids book, 'The Ogress and the Orphans'

Fairy tales are deceptively simple — “once upon a time” stories, filled with adventure and righteous moral power. But many believe they shouldn’t be relegated to the kids’ shelf. Writer Neil Gaiman famously said, “Fairy tales are more than true. Not because they tell us that dragons exist. But because they tell us dragons can be beaten.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mprnews.org

Minnesota film industry hopes for a resurgence

“Paulie Go” is the story of a young man from southern California, a prodigy in robotics and artificial intelligence. When he is rejected by his chosen college, he steals a van from his uncle and drives across the country to northern Minnesota in search of a reclusive genius professor he's trying to impress.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

More than 1,000 show for MN rally for abortion rights

ST PAUL, Minn. — Saturday, more than 1,000 people joined a rally near the Planned Parenthood clinic in downtown St. Paul in response to this month's leaked Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision. Speakers included Senator Tina Smith and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan. "As long as I have this...
SAINT PAUL, MN
fox9.com

OutFront Minnesota announces new leadership

(FOX 9) - One of Minnesota’s leading organizations for LGBTQ rights is getting new leadership. Kat Rohn takes over as executive director on Wednesday, May 18. Rohn comes to OutFront Minnesota from the University of Minnesota where she served for six years as a senior development officer and one of its peer facilitators on gender equity.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Thousands Gather At Pro-Abortion Rights Rally In St. Paul

ST., Minn. (WCCO) – In light of the leaked draft majority opinion by the Supreme Court posed to undo federal protections for abortion access, thousands took to the streets of St. Paul on Saturday to make their voices heard. The rally was held outside Planned Parenthood on Vandalia Street. “I don’t think it’s anybody’s business to say what women can do with their bodies. I’m a healthcare provider, and I think abortion is healthcare,” Kirsten Johnson said. The Minneapolis mother brought her two children to the rally. They were among many families from young to old. “It’s great to see so many children and...
SAINT PAUL, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Center Announces Police Chief Finalists

Brooklyn Center announced Friday the names of two finalists to fill the city’s vacant police chief role. The finalists include Kathy Hughes, current director of security for the Robbinsdale School District. According to her LinkedIn profile, Hughes was also the former emergency communications director for the city of Minneapolis for a nearly two-year period ending in 2021. Prior to that, Hughes was a Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office captain for more than 30 years.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
saintpaulrepublicans.us

Why are Problem Properties in St Paul & Minneapolis Allowed to Exist?

March 31, 2022 at about 9:15 pm about 40 shots broke the peace of the evening at the Maryland Supermarket at Maryland Avenue West and Arundel Street. When St Paul Police arrived they found a young man dying in the middle of Maryland Avenue and another man was wounded, not injured as the local press would say. They could not save the man in the street as he died of his gunshot wounds, while the other man was rushed to Regions Hospital.
SAINT PAUL, MN
visitsaintpaul.com

Saint Paul: The City of Trains

How much do you know about Saint Paul's train history? There is so much to experience and learn here in the Capital City. From model trains to moving trains, Saint Paul has a historical past of railroads and those who led the way. Located in Saint Paul's Midway neighborhood, you...
SAINT PAUL, MN
mprnews.org

A nice Sunday; full lunar eclipse Sunday evening

Friday and Saturday were beautiful, with plenty of sunshine and comfortable temps. Our Sunday will be fairly nice too. A few spots in Minnesota and western Wisconsin could see a brief shower late Sunday afternoon or early Sunday evening. You can hear updated weather information for Minnesota and western Wisconsin...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 Men Killed In North Minneapolis Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two men are dead after a shooting Saturday afternoon in north Minneapolis. The Minneapolis Police Department says officers responded around 3:45 p.m. to a ShotSpotter activation ping near the intersection of Bryant and Broadway avenues, in a busy section of the north side’s Hawthorne neighborhood. Police found two men wounded at the scene. One of them was already dead, and the other died despite lifesaving efforts from officers and paramedics. The names of the victims have yet to be released. Investigators believe the shooter (or shooters) fled in a vehicle. So far, no arrests have been made, and no descriptions of the suspects have been given. It’s yet unclear what led up to the shooting, or if the victims knew their killers. These killings mark the 33rd and 34th homicides in Minneapolis this year. So far, the city is on pace to break the record for homicides in a give year, which currently stands at 96. The record was sent in 1995, when the city earned the grim moniker “Murderapolis.” Anyone with information on the most recent killings is asked to leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

