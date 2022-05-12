Art Hounds recommend photography on the struggle for racial justice

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two men are dead after a shooting Saturday afternoon in north Minneapolis. The Minneapolis Police Department says officers responded around 3:45 p.m. to a ShotSpotter activation ping near the intersection of Bryant and Broadway avenues, in a busy section of the north side’s Hawthorne neighborhood. Police found two men wounded at the scene. One of them was already dead, and the other died despite lifesaving efforts from officers and paramedics. The names of the victims have yet to be released. Investigators believe the shooter (or shooters) fled in a vehicle. So far, no arrests have been made, and no descriptions of the suspects have been given. It’s yet unclear what led up to the shooting, or if the victims knew their killers. These killings mark the 33rd and 34th homicides in Minneapolis this year. So far, the city is on pace to break the record for homicides in a give year, which currently stands at 96. The record was sent in 1995, when the city earned the grim moniker “Murderapolis.” Anyone with information on the most recent killings is asked to leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO