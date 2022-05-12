ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Around Charlestown: Purple Heart recipient Micah Herndon to be Memorial Day speaker

By Heather Rainone, Record-Courier
 4 days ago

Charlestown Township will hold its annual Memorial Day Parade and Service on Sunday, May 29.  A parade that begins at the township park at 11 a.m. will proceed to the cemetery for a service to honor the memory of those who fought for the freedoms we all enjoy. We are honored to have Micah Herndon as our guest speaker this year. Micah, a Southeast High School graduate, served four years with the United States Marine Corp, with deployments to both Iraq and Afghanistan, is a Purple Heart recipient. He has an inspiring message for us.

Anyone may participate in the parade with vintage vehicles, floats, organizations, etc. Decorations should be patriotic with nothing political. Children may participate in a bicycle decorating contest. Families may walk or ride together to show their respect. Veterans are encouraged to participate. Please meet at the township park at 10:30a.m. Free donuts and coffee will be served near the fire station by Charlestown United Methodist Church.

Charlestown plans Community Yard Sale Days

The Charlestown Community Yard Sale Days are June 10 and 11, beginning at 9 a.m. and running until 4 p.m this year.  We invite all residents to participate.  Advertising many sales happening at the same time, in a small area will hopefully bring more shoppers to our community. And, the Charlestown Activity Committee will do the advertising at no cost to you!  An ad in the Record-Courier will note all addresses and times. It will also be announced on the public Charlestown Activity Committee Facebook page, the Charlestown website ( charlestowntownship.com ) and on The Portager website. Please register your sale or ask questions at ruthannbartholomew@yahoo.com. Include your address and phone number.  A map denoting all the sales will be distributed to you just before June 10 to hand out to your customers.

I'd love to hear about your family news, accomplishments or events. Please email me at ruthannbartholomew@yahoo.com or call 330-281-3723 (please note this is a new phone number)

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Around Charlestown: Purple Heart recipient Micah Herndon to be Memorial Day speaker

Community Policy