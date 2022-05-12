ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Officials looking for volunteers to review foster care cases in Kentucky

By The Associated Press
wymt.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Officials say volunteers are being sought in 45 counties to review cases of Kentucky children in foster care. A...

www.wymt.com

Renee Robidoux
3d ago

How can someone make a decision on what is best for a child reviewing some written documents in just a few minutes. These decisions that are being made become life changing decisions for that child. Some are being taking away from people who love them and are being put with adults that look good on paper, but are abusing these children. Just because someone has a past does not make them bad people. And just because someone doesn't have a criminal record doesn't make them good parents. I beg of you to change this policy. Children are being killed while in foster care. Please take the time to help these kids not put them in harms way. I would be a volunteer, but they would never allow it based on my past. That is sad, because I love kids and kids love me. I believe right is right and wrong is wrong and your past sometimes makes you better in the future.

