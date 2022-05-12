ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida gas prices hit new record high

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41de2z_0fbPXGGB00

ORLANDO, Fla. — Drivers in the Sunshine State can now expect to pay the most ever for a gallon of gas.

On average, the price of regular gas in Florida rose another 7 cents — landing at $4.39 per gallon, AAA reported.

That’s two cents higher than the previous record set back in mid-March.

Compared to a year ago, drivers who fill up Thursday will pay an extra $1.51 per gallon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MVFFD_0fbPXGGB00
Florida gas prices Florida gas prices hit a record high Thursday (AAA)

And if your gas gauge is on “empty” Thursday, you’ll pay roughly $66 dollars to fill up a 15-gallon tank — about $3 more than AAA estimated on Monday, when the average price of gas was at $4.20 a gallon.

Channel 9 found prices at some local gas stations a bit higher than the state’s average.

WFTV’s Q McCray is looking into the most recent price hike and talking to Central Florida drivers who said rising fuel costs have forced them to make some daily changes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uDmZ1_0fbPXGGB00
File: Gas pump prices

Troy
4d ago

they want to force electric vehicles on everyone that's why Joe Biden stopped US oil producers from drilling and fracking and made us dependent on foreign oil again

Trump For Prison
4d ago

Protest to our Govenor that the gas break in his new bill should take effect now and not make us wait until October which by the way is scheduled to happen just before we all go to vote (looks like he's buying votes).

The Four Amigos
4d ago

Thanks God we don't depend on Russia Fuel like Europe where gas it's a $16 per Gallon. In USA price of Gas it's cheaper than War.

