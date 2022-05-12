Florida gas prices hit new record high

ORLANDO, Fla. — Drivers in the Sunshine State can now expect to pay the most ever for a gallon of gas.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

On average, the price of regular gas in Florida rose another 7 cents — landing at $4.39 per gallon, AAA reported.

That’s two cents higher than the previous record set back in mid-March.

Compared to a year ago, drivers who fill up Thursday will pay an extra $1.51 per gallon.

Florida gas prices Florida gas prices hit a record high Thursday (AAA)

And if your gas gauge is on “empty” Thursday, you’ll pay roughly $66 dollars to fill up a 15-gallon tank — about $3 more than AAA estimated on Monday, when the average price of gas was at $4.20 a gallon.

Channel 9 found prices at some local gas stations a bit higher than the state’s average.

WFTV’s Q McCray is looking into the most recent price hike and talking to Central Florida drivers who said rising fuel costs have forced them to make some daily changes.

Watch Eyewitness News and stick with WFTV.com for the latest on this developing story.

File: Gas pump prices

©2022 Cox Media Group