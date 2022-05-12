ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman fatally shoots her 2 children, self in Gresham

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 31-year-old woman in suburban Portland shot and killed her two children and herself, police said. On Tuesday morning, officers and the East County Major Crimes Team found...

Comments / 15

Meritsa Coutu
3d ago

why does this have to be about abortion she killed herself and her kids because she didn't want to loose them OBVIOUSLY!! so sad rip to the little ones including her

Reply
4
Suthrn Luvin
3d ago

this is getting out of hand. God bless those innocent children. this saddens me.

Reply
8
