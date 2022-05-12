Woman fatally shoots her 2 children, self in Gresham

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least five people are dead and 31 others are wounded following weekend shootings in the city as of Sunday. At least two under the age of 18 were killed and five more were injured. The first shooting of the weekend happened on the 4300 block of West Adams in West Garfield Park.Police said around 6:50 p.m. Friday, a 16-year-old girl was inside a residence when she suffered a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital and initially reported in critical condition. A person of interest was taken to the area for...

18 HOURS AGO