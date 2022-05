PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Scattered showers have struggled to work through the viewing area as we are still too dry. Air should become more saturated closer to dinner time for a few showers to form, but overall, not a wash out by any means. Skies will begin to clear west to east after dinner time. Areas west of the river will likely have the best viewing conditions to see the tonight’s lunar eclipse. The partial eclipse begins near 9:30 pm, then the complete eclipse is at 11:11 pm! The moon will look red as the eclipse is occurring during a blood moon. Areas east of the river will most likely have to look through partly cloudy skies.

PEORIA, IL ・ 14 HOURS AGO