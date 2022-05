On this "Reporters Roundtable Friday," where we ask northwest Indiana reporters about the stories they've put out in print and online. We speak today with "Post-Tribune" government reporter Alexandra Kukulka as well as "Post-Tribune" education and health reporter Meredith Colias-Pete. We also caught up with “The Times of NWI" education reporter Annie Mattea. Alexandra's stories include recently released data reflecting the lowest voter turnout in Lake County since 2008. Anna’s stories focus on school referendums: in both Griffith and Valparaiso voters approved the measures that will go to support teacher pay, security, managing class sizes and more. Meredith shared the latest on an already approved deal that calls for Cleveland-Cliffs to pay a $3 million fine to the federal and state government.

VALPARAISO, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO