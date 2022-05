Every death in a Soulsborne game is canon, and as a canon event, action adventure hack ‘em up Demon’s Souls‘ first death is a darkly comedic jolt, a fat sharpie rudely scribbling out the opening page of a hero’s journey. That first scripted splattering at the meaty fists of the Vanguard, and the subsequent soul-binding ritual at the Nexus, introduced what would become one of Soulsborne’s most enduring themes: Servitude dressed up as destiny and sold to a protagonist suckered into a temp role as a godslaying contract killer, eager to play along under vague promises of fated heroism.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 HOURS AGO