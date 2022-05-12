ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Accidents

Moston crash: Motorcyclist stabbed after hit-and-run

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA motorcyclist was stabbed by two men who were armed with weapons after being hit by a car. The 19-year-old was driving in Moston, Manchester, with a friend when he was struck by a silver...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

