Jackson County seeks input on Blue River Parkway

Residents in and around Jackson County, Missouri, can help craft the future of one of the county’s largest parks during a series of meetings this month.

Jackson County's Parks and Recreation Department is creating a new master plan for Blue River Parkway .

The park covers more than 2,200 acres along the banks of the Blue River, stretching roughly 15 miles from Swope Park to Martin City. The park features a series of paved and unpaved trails, sports facilities, picnic facilities, natural areas and more.

Beginning Thursday, the department will host four in-person meetings to gather feedback on the master plan. There is an accompanying online survey for those unable to attend a meeting.

Leaders say public input is the key ingredient to crafting a successful master plan. The plan will explore what works well at the park, what needs improvement and how the county can ensure the park remains a treasure into the future.

Abigail Milian visits a section of the park with her two children nearly every day. She’d like to see more water fountains, but mostly hopes the county preserves the tranquility of the park.

“Honestly, I’ve seen so much wildlife. We saw an otter, we’ve seen a bald eagle, we caught turtles and frogs,” she said. ”It’s just fun to get out and see different things.”

Leaders hope to complete the master plan by the end of summer. To fill out the online survey, visit the county’s website . Here is a list of the in-person meetings throughout the month.