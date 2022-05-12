ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MO

Jackson County seeks input on Blue River Parkway

By Charlie Keegan
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4erJIF_0fbPVgW100

Residents in and around Jackson County, Missouri, can help craft the future of one of the county’s largest parks during a series of meetings this month.

Jackson County's Parks and Recreation Department is creating a new master plan for Blue River Parkway .

The park covers more than 2,200 acres along the banks of the Blue River, stretching roughly 15 miles from Swope Park to Martin City. The park features a series of paved and unpaved trails, sports facilities, picnic facilities, natural areas and more.

Beginning Thursday, the department will host four in-person meetings to gather feedback on the master plan. There is an accompanying online survey for those unable to attend a meeting.

Leaders say public input is the key ingredient to crafting a successful master plan. The plan will explore what works well at the park, what needs improvement and how the county can ensure the park remains a treasure into the future.

Abigail Milian visits a section of the park with her two children nearly every day. She’d like to see more water fountains, but mostly hopes the county preserves the tranquility of the park.

“Honestly, I’ve seen so much wildlife. We saw an otter, we’ve seen a bald eagle, we caught turtles and frogs,” she said. ”It’s just fun to get out and see different things.”

Leaders hope to complete the master plan by the end of summer. To fill out the online survey, visit the county’s website . Here is a list of the in-person meetings throughout the month.

  • Thursday, May 12, 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Grandview Library, 12930 Booth Lane, Grandview, MO
  • Monday, May 16, 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Blue Ridge Library, 9253 Blue Ridge Blvd., Kansas City, MO
  • Saturday, May 21, 10 a.m. to p.m. at the Hillcrest Community Center, 10401 Hillcrest Road, Kansas City, MO
  • Tuesday, May 24, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Southeast Branch of the Kansas City Public Library, 6242 Swope Parkway, Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

Related
KFVS12

Wanted man in Johnson County

Nearly 14-hundred students graduated from Southeast Missouri State University today. Southern 7 Health Dept. has seen an increase in children with hepatitis recently. Recreational marijuana use could become legal in MO. Updated: 23 hours ago. |. Recreational marijuana use could soon become legalized in the state of Missouri.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cass, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 08:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cass; Jackson The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Wyandotte County in northeastern Kansas Northern Miami County in east central Kansas Johnson County in east central Kansas Cass County in west central Missouri Jackson County in west central Missouri * Until 900 AM CDT. * At 810 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Kansas City to near Overland Park to Paola, moving southeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Kansas City, Overland Park, Olathe, Independence, Lee`s Summit, Shawnee, Blue Springs, Lenexa, Leawood, Raytown, Grandview, Belton, Prairie Village, Raymore, Gardner, Grain Valley, Merriam, Harrisonville, Mission and Pleasant Hill. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Missouri between mile markers 0 and 29. Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 410 and 423. Interstate 35 in Missouri between mile markers 0 and 4. Interstate 35 in Kansas between mile markers 210 and 235. Interstate 635 between mile markers 0 and 10. Interstate 470 between mile markers 0 and 16. Interstate 435 between mile markers 0 and 16, and between mile markers 56 and 83. Kansas Turnpike between mile markers 224 and 226. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CASS COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Olathe police investigate city's first homicide of 2022

On Friday, Missouri lawmakers passed a bill requiring that the city allocate 25% of its general fund to the KCPD. Kansas City Monarchs kick off season home opener with 2021 Championship Ring ceremony. Updated: May. 14, 2022 at 3:00 AM UTC. |. “Very proud and blessed to be where we...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, MO
Government
Jackson County, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
County
Jackson County, MO
City
Martin City, MO
State
Missouri State
KCTV 5

KC Brick Store opens in Overland Park

On Friday, Missouri lawmakers passed a bill requiring that the city allocate 25% of its general fund to the KCPD. Kansas City Monarchs kick off season home opener with 2021 Championship Ring ceremony. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. “Very proud and blessed to be where we are,” Kansas City Monarchs...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Cars collide Sunday in Camden County after one failed to yield; sends man to the hospital

CAMDEN Co., Mo. (KMIZ) A man is in the hospital after a car hit another in Camden County Sunday because they failed to yield. The crash happened just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday on Route MM at Shawnee Bend One. One car failed to yield to another car when attempting a left-hand turn. The driver of The post Cars collide Sunday in Camden County after one failed to yield; sends man to the hospital appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swope Park
kttn.com

Chillicothe police report the arrest of two on warrants from Kansas City

Chillicothe Assistant Police Chief Rick Sampsel reports two people were accused of being in possession of illegal drugs and under the influence of narcotics late Saturday night. Officers checked the well-being of two people, ages 24 and 26, in the 1300 block of North Washington Street and discovered both individuals...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kjluradio.com

UPDATED: Former Jefferson City man missing in Kansas City

UPDATE: Mitchell is no longer listed as missing after making contact with authorities. A Missing Person’s Report is filed in Kansas City for a former Jefferson City man. Gerald Mitchell, 41, was last heard from Sunday on social media. Family and officials have had no luck making contact with him through various means.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
lakeexpo.com

Two Casinos, One Lake: Osage River Gaming Group Presses Missouri Lawmakers For Support

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — The race to bring a casino to Lake of the Ozarks is stirring up dust in Missouri's capitol. The group of local investors that has been for years seeking a change to Missouri's law, to allow a casino to be built on the Osage River, is gaining support among Missouri lawmakers. Meanwhile, that group claims support for the Osage Nation casino is waning in Jefferson City.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
tonyskansascity.com

Kansas City Crime Scene: Gunplay, Local Captures & Courage

We might miss the ladies on ONTB because they remind us that crime doesn't pay AND to keep up with local police reporting, court cases and all manner of ALLEGED misdeeds. Check TKC news gathering . . . Kansas City man found guilty of stealing, illegally possessing firearm. KANSAS CITY,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
theraymorejournal.com

Police pursuit in Raymore ends in Longview Lake

Around 12:30 Wednesday morning, May 4, deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a vehicle in Raymore near Ward Road and County Line Road. The vehicle began speeding away at which time the deputy deployed his Grappler device and stopped the vehicle. The driver refused to exit the vehicle, struck the patrol car nearly hitting one deputy, and sped away at a high rate of speed.
RAYMORE, MO
KISS 106

This Rock Quarry Beach In Missouri Is A Must See This Summer

Looking for some fun things to do this summer on vacation? Here's something that you can add to the list. Located about an hour and a half west of St. Louis is the city of Rolla, Missouri. There, you will find a beach unlike any other you may have seen. Despite its name, The Fugitive Beach isn't a place for fugitives to swim. In fact, it's a fun rock quarry beach for the whole family!
ROLLA, MO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Johnson, Leavenworth, Wyandotte by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 07:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Johnson; Leavenworth; Wyandotte The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Wyandotte County in northeastern Kansas Leavenworth County in northeastern Kansas Johnson County in east central Kansas * Until 815 AM CDT. * At 728 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Easton to Lawrence to near Overbrook, moving southeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Overland Park, Olathe, Shawnee, Lenexa, Leavenworth, Leawood, Prairie Village, Gardner, Lansing, Merriam, Mission, Bonner Springs, De Soto, Parkville, Spring Hill, Tonganoxie, Basehor, Edwardsville, Fairway and Mission Hills. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Missouri near mile marker 0. Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 410 and 423. Interstate 35 in Missouri near mile marker 0. Interstate 35 in Kansas between mile markers 202 and 235. Interstate 635 between mile markers 0 and 8. Interstate 435 between mile markers 0 and 20, and between mile markers 75 and 83. Kansas Turnpike between mile markers 206 and 226. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
28K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy